POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Stadium sod‑turning, wetlands commemoration and RAF hearings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa begins the first week of February with a series of government events spanning infrastructure, accountability, and environmental conservation.

On Monday morning, sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie will officiate the sod‑turning ceremony at Eldorado Park Stadium in Gauteng, marking the start of refurbishment works. The upgrades form part of the department’s national sport infrastructure development programme, implemented with provincial and local government. The refurbishment is expected to improve access to safe and inclusive facilities, supporting community and school sport.

Later the same morning, correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale will brief the media at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre in Pretoria. His update will cover the outcomes of festive season security operations and investigations into incidents in the Western Cape.

From Monday, the portfolio committee on home affairs will hold public hearings in Limpopo on the Marriage Bill. The hearings run from February 2 to 5, with Limpopo the last province to host public participation on the bill. The committee has emphasised the constitutional importance of public involvement in shaping legislation that rationalises marriage laws in South Africa. Chairperson Mosa Chabane has urged residents to attend, noting that “public participation is not only a civic duty but a cornerstone of participatory democracy”.

On February 6, the committee will continue its oversight work in the province, assessing the readiness of local offices and services.

Public participation is not only a civic duty but a cornerstone of participatory democracy — Mosa Chabane. home affairs portfolio committee chair

Also on Monday, deputy minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment Narend Singh, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, will commemorate World Wetlands Day 2026 at the Rondevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve. The commemoration takes place under the global theme “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage”. The programme will showcase the role of traditional knowledge and community involvement in conservation, with participants engaging the city’s river wardens — part of a skills development initiative targeting youth and women.

On Tuesday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will convene a meeting of the presidential task team on military veterans. The task team continues to address long‑standing concerns raised by veterans’ associations, including access to benefits, housing and healthcare.

Later in the morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake an oversight visit to the Sars command centre. The visit forms part of the Presidency’s monitoring of revenue collection systems and compliance measures, underscoring the importance of efficient tax administration in sustaining fiscal stability.

On Wednesday, parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) will hold hearings into the Road Accident Fund (RAF). The inquiry will involve the ministry of transport and the RAF interim board. The hearings form part of Scopa’s mandate to scrutinise financial management and governance in state entities, with the RAF’s sustainability and accountability under sharp focus.

On Thursday, Mashatile will lead a disaster response outreach programme in Limpopo. The programme will focus on community recovery efforts after recent flooding and storm damage, highlighting the government’s commitment to disaster preparedness and resilience.

The portfolio committee on higher education will continue its oversight in the Eastern Cape, assessing the state of readiness of post‑school education institutions for the 2026 academic year. The visits follow mounting concerns about capacity constraints at universities, with committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie recently confirming that demand for first‑year places has exceeded available infrastructure.

Public universities can accommodate about 235,000 first‑year students, while the 2025 matric cohort produced more than 245,000 bachelor‑level passes. The oversight will include engagements with institutions such as the University of Fort Hare, which has faced disruptions due to student protests and infrastructure damage, according to parliament.