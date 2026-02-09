Msimanga weighs options as DA leadership nominations near

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga's provincial power base and experience in coalition governance make him a potential candidate as the party seeks leaders who can navigate coalitions.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, whose name has emerged as a potential contender for the party’s top leadership posts, says he hasn’t decided whether to run as the party prepares to open nominations later this month.

“I’m applying my mind given the issues that different structures are raising and looking at where we need to be going as the DA,” Msimanga said in an interview.

“Still applying my mind to check in what capacity I will serve the DA best.”

The DA is heading into a leadership transition after federal leader John Steenhuisen announced he will step down, triggering an open contest before the party’s federal congress in April. With Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille not contesting, the party faces two vacancies in its top leadership structures.

Nominations for new leadership positions open on February 27, kicking off internal lobbying and consolidation in provincial and federal structures.

Several senior party figures are weighing their options, with attention on leaders who have strong provincial bases and national profiles. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis told his caucus he is “seriously considering” running for DA leader, though he wants to remain in his mayoral position.

Hill-Lewis has served as mayor since 2021 after a decade in parliament and governs the DA’s most secure metropolitan stronghold with a stable majority.

Other names in circulation include basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, who entered parliament in 2019 and previously served as the DA’s chief whip and national spokesperson, and Chris Pappas, mayor of uMngeni in KwaZulu-Natal, who led the DA to an outright majority in the municipality in 2021.

Msimanga built his political career in Gauteng, serving as Tshwane mayor from 2016 to 2018 before resigning amid controversies over his qualifications.

He went on to become the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate in 2019 and has held senior positions in the party, including roles on its federal executive.

His provincial power base and experience in coalition governance make him a potential candidate as the party seeks leaders who can navigate coalitions.

The contest comes as the DA navigates its role in the government of national unity after last year’s national elections and amid debates about electoral strategy and leadership direction.

Msimanga defended Steenhuisen’s tenure, saying the outgoing leader leaves the party in far stronger shape than when he took over.

“John leaves the DA in a better state. We have more branches and members than we have had before.”

Steenhuisen inherited a party under significant strain after internal divisions and electoral setbacks, according to Msimanga.

“When John took over it was a mess. It was a long, tiresome job,” he said, adding the party’s survival was openly questioned at the time. “Some were writing the obituary of the DA.”

Msimanga said he remains focused on internal consultations as the nominations window approaches, declining to say whether he will formally enter the race.

