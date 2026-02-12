Nine audits pending as municipalities miss financial deadlines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has told the speaker of the National Assembly that parliamentary intervention is now necessary to address a breakdown in financial discipline at the municipal level.

The call comes as the JSE has warned three of the country’s largest metros that their bonds face suspension if audited financial statements are not delivered by the end of February.

In a letter to speaker Thoko Didiza, dated February 10, Maluleke reported nine outstanding audits for the 2024/25 financial year as of January 31, covering seven municipalities and two entities.

The list includes the City of Johannesburg, City of Ekurhuleni and City of Cape Town, which were all held up by formal audit disputes. In the Free State and the Northern Cape, municipalities including Maluti-A-Phofung, Matjhabeng, Nala and !Kheis submitted their financial statements late.

The JSE issued notices to all three metros warning the listing of the issuer’s debt securities and the registration of their placing document are under threat of suspension and possible removal if their financials are not delivered by February 28. The metros, Johannesburg, with a R89.4bn budget, Ekurhuleni at R65.5bn and Cape Town at R76.4bn, have responded by blaming the auditor-general’s office.

By end-November 2025, the Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA) had completed 230 local government audits, up from 206 a year earlier. Nine remain outstanding. At the same point in 2023/24, the equivalent figure was 44.

“The timely submission of quality financial statements by accounting officers in local government remains a concern and the primary reason for the delay in finalising audits within the legislated timeframes,” Maluleke said in the letter to Didiza.

Maluleke recommends that Didiza consider “exercising your authority in terms of the Rules of the National Assembly and take any appropriate steps (in addition to tabling of this report) that may address the concerns raised in this report, particularly regarding the late submission of annual financial statements.”

“Appropriate steps may include referring the report to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to scrutinise the reasons for the delays and to work with its counterparts in the provincial and local spheres to implement effective solutions. A referral to the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs may assist in delving deeper into the systemic issues that hinder municipalities in preparing and submitting quality statements on time,” she said.

“Although our audit teams work closely with affected auditees to improve the discipline in this area, more sustainable solutions require continuous oversight over municipal financial and performance management.”