Sona: Parties welcome Ramaphosa’s crime-fighting initiative

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 12 2026.

Political parties welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, praising his pledges to deploy the military against gang violence and illegal mining, and to tackle a worsening foot and mouth disease outbreak.

Ramaphosa pledged further economic reforms to boost growth, attract investment and improve infrastructure, signalling more structural changes ahead, including stabilising key utilities and enhancing regulatory certainty.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, who is stepping down as leader of the DA, welcomed the government’s declaration of foot and mouth disease as a national disaster.

“We’re procuring millions of vaccines. We’ve got three different suppliers internationally shipping vaccines,” said Steenhuisen.

“The first one of a million is coming in the next five to seven days, and then we’ll roll that out, but it will obviously be a process that involves private veterinarians and animal health technicians,” he said after Ramaphosa’s address.

Steenhuisen said the rollout would rely heavily on a public-private partnership given limited state capacity.

“We will procure the vaccines. We’ll make sure they get to where they are needed based on the scientific heat map our task team has developed and we are going to vaccinate at scale.”

“The goal is by the end of this year to vaccinate 80% of the targets it hurts, and to reduce the incidence of foot and mouth disease by 70%.”

Ramaphosa also announced he would deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to combat gang violence and illegal mining in the Western Cape and Gauteng, calling on police and the military to develop a co-ordinated plan to address both.

EFF leader Julius Malema welcomed the military deployment while using the announcement to criticise the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“I appreciate the intervention by the army in areas where gangsterism has taken over the streets of our townships, and that is confirmation the police have dismally failed,” said Malema.

“The president is scared to say they’ve lost confidence in the SAPS, hence the army. We are happy the army is coming. We are going to restore law and order,” he said.

“It is important he has spoken about the issues of illegal immigration. It continues to be a very adverse burden on the economy, on opportunities for South Africans and therefore the work that needs to be done there is critical,” IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.

“Crime remains of fundamental concern, and the fact that the SANDF is going to be deployed to give support to police is a welcome move because we fully recognise the challenges within communities.”

Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi said Ramaphosa’s commitments in the Sona should be matched with budget allocations, which will be announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana later this month.

“The crises we face are well known, and the suite of solutions is ready for implementation. What is required now is urgency, care and accountability,” Zibi said.

“We have heard big promises made in the past, yet when the budget is delivered weeks later, there is rarely an indication government has aligned its funding with its commitments.”