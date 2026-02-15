POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Parliament debates Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 12 2026.

MPs are to reconvene on Tuesday for a two-day debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual state of the nation address, a key parliamentary event that outlines the administration’s policy priorities and legislative agenda for the year ahead.

The session allows MPs to scrutinise the policy commitments, assess implementation plans and raise concerns about economic growth, fiscal consolidation, energy security and governance reforms.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver his reply to the debate on Thursday, when he will address criticisms from opposition parties and clarify the government’s policy stance. The response is expected to provide further detail on execution timelines and the administration’s approach to stabilising public finances and accelerating structural reforms.

The Free State kicks off the first of nine provincial state of the province addresses on Friday. The other eight provinces will hold theirs the next week.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will visit Johannesburg this week to assess the water crisis in Gauteng. Mashatile, who chairs the national water task team, last week convened ministers and senior officials to assess supply disruptions in Gauteng after electromechanical failures at pump stations operated by Rand Water and a major pipeline burst curtailed bulk deliveries late last month.

Though Rand Water has restored pumping capacity, municipal networks, particularly in Johannesburg, remain under strain due to low reservoir levels, surging demand during a heatwave, ageing infrastructure and water leak losses estimated at about 33%.

In his address to parliament, Ramaphosa said the water crisis would receive urgent attention, announcing plans to establish a national water crisis committee chaired by himself. Ramaphosa indicated the structure would mirror the national energy crisis committee.

ActionSA will on Monday finalise its candidates for the Johannesburg mayoral race. The party’s central candidate selection committee will interview Herman Mashaba, Michael Beaumont, Lerato Ngobeni, Dereleen James, and Funzi Ngobeni for the position.

“These candidates have been engaged by the party and have obliged the request to make themselves available for consideration after extensive consultation, engagement, and vetting,” the party said.

“ActionSA is deeply mindful of the state of Johannesburg and the total collapse of service delivery that has unfolded over the past few years under the leadership of ANC, DA, and various micro-party mayors. The revolving door of leadership in the city has been matched only by a complete apathy as Johannesburg has stumbled from one disaster to another, leaving residents in the dark, literally and figuratively, about how the collapse will be reversed.”

Parties in KwaZulu-Natal’s government of provincial unity (GPU) are to resume talks this week in a bid to prevent the collapse of the GPU amid renewed uncertainty over its legislative majority.

The IFP is scheduled to meet the NFP on Sunday to discuss the future of the coalition arrangement. The meeting comes after the NFP, which holds a single seat in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, signalled its intention to withdraw from the GPU.

The NFP has previously indicated it wants to leave the GPU and align itself with the MK Party, which is seeking to form an alternative administration in the province.

