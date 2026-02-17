Zille warns of ‘life-or-death’ Joburg mayoral race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille briefs the media on the rapidly escalating water crisis in Gauteng, in Johannesburg, February 11 2026. Picture:

The DA’s Helen Zille says the 2026/27 Joburg mayoral race is a “life-or-death” campaign for the city and for South Africa’s broader economic prospects.

She warned that without a decisive shift in voter behaviour, the metro risks falling under the control of a “six- or seven-member coalition which is run by a syndicate”, with consequences that would ripple through investor confidence and the national economy.

The ANC captured about a third of the vote in the 2021 local elections, with the DA taking about a quarter. Neither party has the numbers to govern alone and the fragmented council has cycled through coalition arrangements, including a DA minority government that collapsed in 2022 after the EFF backed the ANC.

Zille said the DA’s internal polling shows that the party is well on its way to becoming the largest party in 2026, but it is open to a coalition if need be.

Zille has made Joburg’s water infrastructure the central issue of her bid, arguing that operational failure has become so severe it now commands national attention.

“Water has such an impact on people’s lives. So many leaks … it is cynical to tell people to reduce their usage,” she said.

“Well, in some places it’s the pipes. In other places it’s the pump stations. In other places it’s the towers that are not completed on deadline or within budget because they have to pay bonuses … instead of finishing the infrastructure. In other places, the reservoirs are broken, so it’s the whole system.”

Governance model

Zille, who is also the DA federal chair, said the internal architecture is designed to deter careerism, pushing back against suggestions that its expanded presence in the national and local government could fuel factional conflict ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Zille said in an interview the party’s governance model is structurally resistant to patronage politics, unlike the instability that has affected Joburg’s council in recent years.

“Our whole system is designed to weed out people who are career seekers,” she said, responding to questions about whether the DA’s growing footprint in the government risks intensifying internal rivalries.

A few months ago, similar tensions surfaced between leader John Steenhuisen and former forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George, who looked after the party’s finances.

“It was just a fight between two people,” Zille said on the sidelines of the launch of her Joburg mayoral campaign.

The DA heads to its internal congress in April, but Steenhuisen has opted not to run for a third term as party leader after the public fallout between him and George.

The former minister quit as an MP and chair of the DA’s federal finance committee, accusing Steenhuisen of being captured.

Zille, a former mayor of Cape Town and premier of the Western Cape, said that the party’s candidate selection processes and performance-based accountability mechanisms are intended to prioritise governance competence over political advancement.

While acknowledging that disagreements are inevitable in a party operating in competitive coalition environments, she dismissed the idea that internal debate signals structural weakness.

“If you have a system that rewards delivery and adherence to constitutional principles … you don’t incentivise opportunism,” she said.