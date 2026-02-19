NEWS ANALYSIS | Mapping the ANC’s tentative next footsteps in Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC top seven are expected to discuss the best way forward in Ekurhuleni on Monday. The talks come after the party’s mayor in that city, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, downgraded the EFF’s role in the metro’s executive over apparent non-performance and alleged support of corruption.

Insiders to the Xhakaza’s decision have told Business Day that the EFF’s outgoing representatives in the mayoral committee spend a lot of time “campaigning”. Yet the EFF has “not fared well” in by-elections in the metro in recent months and is “opposed to removing” the embattled city manager, Imogen Mashazi, who was exposed at the Madlanga commission for corruption in the metro’s law enforcement agencies.

Electoral analyst Wayne Sussman said the data supports those assertions and not just in Ekurhuleni. “Coalitions in Gauteng have not been a success when they involve many parties,” he said. “The ANC feels the EFF is dragging them down in Ekurhuleni. It is unlikely the DA will rescue the ANC … I always say the ANC will be pragmatic and what they need to address in the situation.”

Xhakaza on Wednesday gave the EFF and ActionSA an ultimatum to join his mayoral committee — in a lesser capacity — after a late-night cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday in which Xhakaza demoted EFF MMCs and promoted ANC councillors to the metro’s executive. The reshuffle saw Xhakaza’s ANC comrades taking up five crucial positions, including finance, roads and transport, and utility services, while diminishing the EFF’s presence in his cabinet from five portfolios to two. He also included ActionSA councillor Xolani Khumalo in his reshuffled cabinet, but the Herman Mashaba-led party rejected the offer, as did the EFF.

While ActionSA has not recently held MMC posts in Ekurhuleni, the EFF argues the party’s representatives have “performed well” as MMCs and have been “exemplary” in providing services in their portfolios.

The Ekurhuleni council has 224 seats, with the ANC holding 86, the DA 65, EFF 31, ActionSA 15, Freedom Front Plus eight, IFP two, ACDP two and other smaller parties jointly holding 10 seats.

Importantly, while the EFF and ActionSA are threatening to remove Xhakaza through a motion of no confidence, it would succeed only if the ANC or DA supports it.

It is also reliably understood that the coalition talks in Ekurhuleni remain fluid, with one ANC national executive committee (NEC) member going as far as to say that at the heart of the discussion is whether the ANC in Gauteng, under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi, “should have gone into coalition with the EFF” instead of the DA after the 2024 general elections.

Another NEC member disagreed, asking “what is wrong with a coalition with black parties”? That question will signal a discussion that is likely to come to a head at the party’s next provincial and national ANC conferences.

The ANC has its back against the wall. The political arrangement at a provincial level might collapse and the EFF, when it participates in these coalition arrangements, does not participate in good faith. — Ntsikelelo Breakfast, political analyst

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said he would not be surprised if the ANC and EFF reach a deal again, but that would not be in the interest of good governance or service delivery.

“The ANC has its back against the wall,” Breakfast said. “The political arrangement at a provincial level might collapse and the EFF, when it participates in these coalition arrangements, does not participate in good faith. They are opportunistic and want to benefit [and get] something out of it. How else do you explain why they want this portfolio and not that portfolio.

“But we should not rule them out of the Ekurhuleni coalition talks. They could strike a deal where they get something big out of it. What South Africans should be asking themselves is ‘what is [in] the interest of service delivery and governance in local municipalities?’”

Electoral analyst Paul Berkowitz added that a continued coalition with the EFF or the ANC leading a minority government plagued by motions upon motions of no confidence is unlikely to reverse the ANC’s decline in electoral support ahead of local government elections.

“Anecdotally, people are blaming the ANC, not coalitions. Ekurhuleni has declined significantly since 2022,” he said. “Auditors are being murdered now after three years of clean audits [before 2022]. The question is, who is to blame?”