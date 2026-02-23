BREAKING | Colleen Makhubele resigns from parliament and MK Party

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former MK Party chief whip Colleen Makhubele has resigned from parliament. She confirmed to this publication that this exit also applies to her political party membership.

In a letter addressed to party leader, former president Jacob Zuma, Makhubele said she was grateful for the confidence shown in her by the former president and the collective leadership.

“In the short time I served in parliament, I was honoured to rise to the highest level of the official opposition in parliament. I will forever cherish the opportunity to serve the nation of South Africa, its citizens, and the MK Party.”

Makhubele was axed from her role as party chief whip in January this year, after a factional rift between her and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Although it is not clear where she is pivoting to, Makhubele said she has opted to better serve the country and its citizens by using her skills, qualifications and experience in a different capacity.

“I will continue to contribute my voice, efforts and time to shape legislation, policies and debates that fight for a better tomorrow for all South Africans, particularly the historically disadvantaged and marginalised communities, including the indigenous African child — be they black, Coloured or Indian.”

She commended the hard work of her former caucus, reflecting on the time spent and friendships formed.

“I salute the sterling efforts of my comrades in the MKP caucus, who continue to raise the flag high and pursue the cause of total liberation for the black majority. Many of them have become true sisters and brothers, forging bonds of friendship that I will always treasure.”

However, she did hint at the challenges faced by the party and some of the turmoil, infighting and leadership instability that has characterised the MK party.

“Whether future generations will honour our current generation of MPs in a ‘hall of fame’ is a subject of debate, with perspectives varying based on moral, ethical and revolutionary qualities.

“It remains to be seen whether our political contributions have qualitatively and innovatively advanced democratic gains and protected the heritage of our struggle virtues from the erosion caused by selfishness, corruption, uncontrollable factionalism and power politics. This is a question history will ultimately answer.”

Makhubele said she did not regret her decision, which saw her abandon her political party that contested the 2024 general elections and join the MK Party.

“I still resonate with the message and clarion call that led me to transition from my former political party, Sara, to MKP in June 2024. This call is as relevant today as ever, despite the misrepresentations and concentrated efforts to create divisions both internally and externally.”

She said this move is in the “best interests of the MKP caucus at this time”.

Makhubele thanked Zuma for entrusting her with deployment.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, president JG Zuma, for granting me the honour of serving the nation of South Africa, its citizens and the MK Party.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the 7th democratic administration and to work in the parliament of the Republic of South Africa — a place that has produced some of the greatest legends of our country.”

