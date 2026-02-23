Makhubele resigns from MKP amid leadership reshuffle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Colleen Makhubele has resigned from MK Party’s (MKP) parliamentary caucus weeks after being removed as its chief whip in parliament following a fallout with its former parliamentary leader, John Hlophe.

The party said Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi has been appointed to the National Assembly and will take over as chief whip, formalising a leadership reshuffle within the official opposition.

Makhubele, who is a former speaker in the city of Joburg, was removed from her parliamentary whip role late last year, the latest in a string of high-profile dismissals, including that of former Gupta associate Mzwanele Manyi.

MKP, which emerged as a new political force ahead of the 2024 general election, has sought to consolidate its parliamentary caucus amid disputes over strategy and leadership, with the latest changes signalling an effort to stabilise its representation in the legislature.

In her resignation letter, addressed to MKP leader Jacob Zuma, Makhubele does not indicate what her next political move is.

“I hereby tender my notice of resignation as a member of parliament of the Republic of South Africa, representing the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), effective 28 February 2026,” she said.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that, in the best interest of the MKP Caucus at this time, I believe that I can better serve our country and its citizens by utilising my skills, qualifications, and experience in a different capacity.

“Our democracy requires a sharp, credible and effective opposition to hold the government of national unity (GNU) accountable.”