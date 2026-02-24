Gauteng governance under fire as service delivery failures deepen crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, February 23 2026.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga says premier Panyaza Lesufi has failed to govern South Africa’s financial and economic hub, and service delivery in the province is on life support.

Gauteng has been dogged by water and power outages for weeks, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a National Water Crisis Committee, which he will chair, to address the severe water supply issues in Joburg and other parts of the country.

This is as Gauteng, which contributes about 40% to the country’s GDP, continues to be blighted by poor service delivery, crumbling roads, collapsing electricity and water infrastructure, housing backlogs, hijacked buildings, corruption, crime, vandalised traffic lights and illegal immigration.

During the state of the province address on Monday, Lesufi promised to improve the delivery of basic services to communities.

Lesufi said the government will build more reservoirs and water infrastructure, but this would be “pointless when there is no proper maintenance and monitoring of water infrastructure”, according to Msimanga.

“We have seen that Gauteng can work when the political will exists. Last year, in a matter of months, the premier and his executive managed to fix all pre-existing infrastructure issues in the parts of the province to host the G20 summit. This should be the daily reality,” Msimanga said.

“Premier Lesufi speaks boldly about corruption and promises that those [who] have been mentioned in the Madlanga commission will be brought to book. These are empty words and mean nothing, as he redeployed corrupt heads of departments and senior officials implicated in corruption,” he said.

“This Sopa shows that premier Lesufi has failed dismally to govern this province. Many of the promises that he made last year have not been fulfilled … the premier has acknowledged that the only municipality that is working is the DA-led Midvaal,” Msimanga said.

Rise Mzansi national chair, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, who serves on Lesufi’s provincial cabinet as agriculture MEC, said the party welcomes the Sopa and the priorities set out for the province.

“Through our Tsoga Gauteng plan and our role in the government of provincial unity (GPU), Rise Mzansi has consistently pushed for decisive action on service delivery, safety, infrastructure and dignity for residents.

“It is, therefore, encouraging to see many of these priorities reflected in the premier’s … framework,” Ramokgopa said.

“We welcome the clear focus on water, where the government has finally acknowledged that the crisis facing Gauteng is about failing infrastructure, not a lack of water.

“While recovery in many areas is a positive step, residents expect permanent solutions rather than a cycle of repeated emergencies.

“Rise Mzansi will continue to engage residents and participate fully in the GPU to ensure that solutions are sustainable and long-term.”

The province’s stance on cable theft, vandalism, broken traffic lights and potholes speaks directly to the daily frustrations of residents, the MEC said.

“These are not minor issues; they are symbols of whether the government is in control. Progress in these areas must be protected and sustained.

“Regarding crime, lawlessness, gender-based violence, and drug abuse, Rise Mzansi notes the reported declines in crime and the expansion of safety interventions.

“While these gains matter, we remain clear that rebuilding trust requires rooting out corruption and fixing what is broken inside the security system itself.”

Rise Mzansi said the focus on infrastructure renewal and CBD recovery is especially critical, as infrastructure is not just about roads and buildings: “It is about jobs, dignity and restoring pride in our towns and cities.”

Ramokgopa said, “We are particularly pleased with Heineken Global’s R1.9bn investment, which will create opportunities and jobs for small-scale farmers and reinforce Gauteng’s role as a prime destination for agro-processing.”

She said Rise Mzansi will continue to engage honestly and firmly in government, “which means supporting what works, challenging what fails, and always standing with the people of Gauteng”.