LIVE UPDATES BUDGET 2026 | Will Godongwana’s budget speech get the nation’s approval?

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will delivers his 2026 budget speech in Cape Town on Wednesday

February 25 2026, 10:00

BUDGET 2026 | Civil society calls for end to ‘austerity budget’

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his 2026 budget in parliament on Wednesday, the People Against Budget Cuts coalition is expected to demonstrate just metres away.

According to the coalition, they will march to demand an end to austerity measures.

February 25 2026, 09:30

Better data not a signal to pull trigger on tax, experts warn Godongwana

Improving data on GDP, fiscal debt and inflation does not necessarily mean that the time is right for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to announce tax increases in any category or to scale back tax incentives and credits when he tables his budget on Wednesday.

This is according to experts, who have warned against allowing pervasive bracket creep, or instances where nominal salary increases push taxpayers into higher tax brackets even though their purchasing power has not meaningfully improved.

February 25 2026, 09:00

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee unpacks why the 2026 National Budget, to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, will be critical in shaping the President and the GNU’s delivery on key priorities.

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee unpacks why the 2026 National Budget, to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, will be critical in shaping the President and the GNU’s delivery on key priorities. pic.twitter.com/5t1KDe3O4w — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 25, 2026

February 25 2026, 08:00

Fedusa calls for budget to prioritise workers, reject austerity

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table the national budget on Wednesday, trade union federation Fedusa has laid out an extensive wish list, urging government to prioritise workers, rebuild state capacity and reject austerity.

“South Africans are living under severe economic and social strain. Workers are battling rising food prices, escalating electricity tariffs, high transport costs and growing household debt,” Fedusa said.

