COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota has died

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota died at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the party has confirmed.

“The Congress of the People (COPE) confirms with deep sadness the passing of its President, Mr Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota, earlier today after a period of illness,” the party said in a statement.

The Lekota family have requested privacy during this “difficult time”.

“On behalf of the leadership, membership, and supporters of COPE, we extend our deepest condolences to the Lekota family and all South Africans who mourn this loss,” COPE said.

Lekota, who was born in 1948, was a veteran South African politician, anti-apartheid activist, former Robben Island prisoner and former ANC leader. He previously served as defence minister and Free State premier for the ANC.