Politics

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota has died

Veteran politician and anti-apartheid activist was 75

Hajra Omarjee

Hajra Omarjee

Political Editor

Cope leader Mosioua Lekota.
Cope leader Mosioua Lekota.

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota died at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the party has confirmed.

“The Congress of the People (COPE) confirms with deep sadness the passing of its President, Mr Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota, earlier today after a period of illness,” the party said in a statement.

The Lekota family have requested privacy during this “difficult time”.

“On behalf of the leadership, membership, and supporters of COPE, we extend our deepest condolences to the Lekota family and all South Africans who mourn this loss,” COPE said.

Lekota, who was born in 1948, was a veteran South African politician, anti-apartheid activist, former Robben Island prisoner and former ANC leader. He previously served as defence minister and Free State premier for the ANC.

Editor’s Choice

1

CLAIRE BISSEKER | Red tape remains as reform momentum increases

2

EDITORIAL | Phala Phala delay threatens to damage Constitutional Court

3

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Privatisation debate resurfaces as ANC shifts to new reality

4

JOHN DLUDLU | Much to be commended in the budget

5

KARABO MOKGONYANA | Africa’s green boom risks a new labour trap

Related Articles