Iran did not fund SA’s genocide case against Israel, says Iranian ambassador

Iran has denied it provided funding for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), but the allegations continue to shape a widening trade dispute between Pretoria and Washington.

The allegations first emerged in 2024, shortly after South Africa filed its case at the ICJ, and were later amplified by Israeli media. Neither the original claim nor subsequent reports have been supported by documentary evidence.

Treasury budget documents show the ICJ case draws on domestic funds, with R35m allocated for 2025/2026 and R36.6m set aside for the year after.

The funding question has taken on real economic weight, with some US legislators asking Washington to review its ties with South Africa. A bill introduced by Republican congressman Ronny Jackson passed through House committees in 2024, though it has not yet been put to a full vote.

“This rumour, which has been repeated many times that Iran financially supported the ANC to bring the genocide case against Israel before the ICJ, has no basis,” Iranian ambassador to South Africa Mansour Shakib Mehr told journalists on Wednesday.

“Making accusations and allegations is easy. We can accuse everyone of anything. But what matters is being able to provide court-worthy evidence that convinces people and public opinion.

“We weren’t even aware that South Africa intended to bring a case against Israel’s apartheid regime at the ICJ. The case that was brought was not filed by the ANC. It was filed through the South African government.”

Mehr’s remarks echoed similar remarks made by ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa in 2024 saying that the claims that the party receives funding from Tehran have no basis. The ANC’s financial difficulties have been widely reported in recent years, with recurring salary payment delays and concerns about the sustainability of its operations.

The briefing also addressed the broader military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran. The conflict, which began at the end of February, has seen several Iranian leaders being killed in the strikes, and early on March 1 Iranian state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed. Tehran has retaliated by closing down access to the Strait of Hormuz and striking several US military bases in the Gulf region.

More strikes by Iran

On Iranian strikes against US military installations in the region, Mehr said Tehran intended to continue.

“We have struck, and will continue to strike, US bases in the region because from those bases, intelligence, security and military operations are being conducted against us.”

He said Iran had communicated to Qatar that its actions were not directed at neighbouring governments, though several Gulf states have privately expressed concern about the escalation.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the de-escalation of hostilities between the two countries and said that Pretoria would be willing to be a mediator.