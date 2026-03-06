WATCH | Hill-Lewis to choose Cape Town over GNU cabinet role should he win DA leadership

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geordin Hill-Lewis seeks to stay on as the mayor of Cape Town rather than take a portfolio in the national cabinet should he win the party’s leadership race in April.

He said the decision to remain mayor is mostly about leverage and workload.

Based on the auditor-general of South Africa’s municipal audit outcomes, the City of Cape Town is widely regarded as the country’s best-run metropolitan municipality in financial governance terms.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tells Business Day the DA leader remaining outside the GNU cabinet would leave the president with “no sword over his neck” while still steering the coalition’s second-largest party. pic.twitter.com/byqhqiyfjX — Business Day (@BDliveSA) March 6, 2026

The auditor-general’s consolidated report for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years shows that Cape Town was the only one of South Africa’s eight metros to receive a clean audit. A clean audit primarily measures financial governance and compliance, not the full quality of service delivery.

As the DA leader outside the GNU at cabinet level, the president “will have no sword” over his neck while still being able to steer the second largest party in the coalition government,” Hill-Lewis told Business Day.

“I think that’s actually quite a healthy setup.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously fired former deputy minister of trade, industry & competition Andrew Whitfield for unauthorised travel to the US. The move caused a rift between the ANC and the DA, prompting the DA to withdraw from the National Dialogue.

Hill-Lewis is running to replace John Steenhuisen as DA leader at its elective conference in April. He is considered a shoo-in for the position considering that he has received endorsements from seven out of nine of the party’s provincial leaders and that no one else has raised their hand for the position.

At the announcement of his candidacy, his bid was endorsed by other DA leaders including basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.

The DA has six ministers in Ramaphosa’s cabinet and six deputy ministers.

A DA leader who sits in cabinet owes his position partly to the president’s goodwill and the logistical demands of running a broken government department.

Outgoing leader Steenhuisen cited the heavy workload as one of the reasons for not seeking re-election, saying he wanted to focus on the challenges facing the department of agriculture such as foot-and-mouth disease.

His critics in the party said the fight against foot-and-mouth was suffering because managing the two demanding positions was unfeasible.

Hill-Lewis said he wants neither constraint. Staying in Cape Town would allow him to hold DA ministers in the government of national unity accountable to the party’s values without being drawn into the daily machinery of national government himself, he said.

He also dismissed any notion that he would micromanage those ministers once appointed.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has thrown his name in the hat in the race to replace John Steenhuisen as leader of the DA.



Read more: https://t.co/nZfen0QtV7 pic.twitter.com/JOnH3HV4g8 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 27, 2026

“I intend to have a team there that I trust fully to fix their departments properly,” he said.

What he does intend is to have someone at the cabinet table who can manage the DA’s strategic position, someone he described as a person he trusts “absolutely”.

Hill said that walking into a failing national department and doing the job properly is not a marginal commitment. It would require, he said, thousands of hours of hard work on top of responsibilities he already carries. That would be “a bridge too far”.

He said the GNU has had understandable teething problems given that it is a genuinely new model of governance for South Africa.

However, he added that his priority as leader would be ensuring the DA’s values and principles are more visibly reflected in the work of its ministers and that the party is seen to be making a distinct impact rather than simply providing cover for an ANC-led administration.

“That has to be our mission because that is the best way that we can secure the future for South Africa, a better future for our country where more people can get out of poverty and into work,” he said, regarding the prospects of the DA being the largest party in 2029.

“But I don’t think that we should speak with such certainty about that because there’s nothing certain in politics.

“The ANC has never been this weak. Politics in South Africa has never been this open. And so this is an amazing opportunity to achieve that. And it’s up to the efforts and discipline and hard work we will put in over the next three years [to become the largest party].”

Electoral analyst Wayne Sussman said: “The fact that it is a local government election year makes sense for Geordin Hill-Lewis to stay in Cape Town as he will have the most impact there. Who that person is that is his trusted ally in the cabinet is going to be key.”