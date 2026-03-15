ANC in Johannesburg to recall mayor Morero

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The ANC in Johannesburg has taken a decision to recall Dada Morero as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

The Sunday Times can reveal that an urgent and special regional executive committee (REC) meeting on Saturday resolved to remove Morero as mayor.

The regional officials have now been tasked with the duty to inform the provincial and national leadership of their decision.

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