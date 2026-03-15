PoliticsPREMIUM

ANC in Johannesburg to recall mayor Morero

The ANC in Johannesburg has taken a decision to recall Dada Morero as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The ANC in Johannesburg has taken a decision to recall Dada Morero as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

The Sunday Times can reveal that an urgent and special regional executive committee (REC) meeting on Saturday resolved to remove Morero as mayor.

The regional officials have now been tasked with the duty to inform the provincial and national leadership of their decision.

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