POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament debates and key engagements set South Africa’s political agenda this week

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President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes a meeting of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG) at the Durban ICC, engaging key stakeholders to assess progress and chart the next phase of interventions aimed at boosting economic growth, job creation, infrastructure development, and improved service delivery in eThekwini Municipality. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

South Africa’s political agenda this week will be shaped by parliamentary debates, executive engagements and oversight activity, with issues ranging from infrastructure and energy investment to the Middle East crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will open the week by addressing the inaugural national transport conference at Gallagher Estate, Midrand.

Held under the theme “Transport: The Driver for Growth, Job Creation, Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the conference will bring together policymakers, investors and industry stakeholders to discuss challenges facing the sector, including rail modernisation, port and freight bottlenecks, road safety and infrastructure backlogs.

Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe is also scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the fifth annual Southern Africa Oil & Gas Conference in Cape Town. The gathering will focus on developments in the upstream petroleum sector and efforts to encourage investment in the region’s oil and gas industry.

Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

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In parliament on Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces will host oral questions to ministers in the social services cluster, including the ministers of water & sanitation and human settlements. Matters expected to be raised include flood damage assessments, municipal infrastructure funding, vandalism at water treatment works, stalled housing projects and the national housing backlog.

Also on Tuesday the National Assembly will hold debates marking Human Rights Day under the theme “Celebrating 30 years of the bill of rights as a sovereign and free constitutional republic”, alongside a debate on International Women’s Day.

MPs will also consider a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to review and amend the Parliamentary Villages Management Board Act, as well as a draft resolution by EFF MP Sihle Lonzi calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the state of post-secondary education in South Africa.

Committee work will include a briefing to the portfolio committee on home affairs by the department, the Special Investigating Unit and a multidisciplinary task team on measures being implemented to address corruption within the department.

The National Assembly will also hold a plenary sitting on Wednesday featuring an oral question session with ministers in the governance cluster, which includes the minister in the presidency as well as the ministers responsible for co-operative governance & traditional affairs, planning, monitoring & evaluation, public service & administration and women, youth & persons with disabilities.

In the National Council of Provinces, the house will debate Human Rights Day under the theme “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”, while considering legislation and committee reports.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is scheduled to appear before the National Assembly to respond to questions from MPs on Thursday.

The sitting will also feature a debate on a matter of urgent national public importance sponsored by Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane, focusing on the escalating crisis in the Middle East amid the US attacks on Iran and its implications for South Africa.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Provinces on Thursday will hold oral questions to ministers responsible for science, technology & innovation and sport, arts & culture, addressing issues including AI regulation, research funding, sports infrastructure and language policy.

On Friday, the joint standing committee on defence will meet the Reserve Force Council to discuss the development and future role of the reserve force, while the portfolio committee on human settlements will follow up on housing interventions and petitions relating to municipal service delivery.

The week concludes with the commemoration of Human Rights Day on March 21, marking the anniversary of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre and three decades since the adoption of the bill of rights in democratic South Africa.

The day is expected to renew focus on constitutional protections, equality before the law and the broader state of social justice in the country.