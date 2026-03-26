WATCH | Court grants interim interdict against ANC Eastern Cape conference

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The interim interdict has left the Eastern Cape ANC elective conference in limbo.

The high court in KuGompo City (formerly East London) has issued an interim interdict in favour of the disgruntled applicants who hauled the ANC to court to interdict the provincial ANC elective conference.

Acting judge Babalo Metu, pending the determination of the grievances raised by the applicants, directed the ANC, the ANC provincial executive committee, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the provincial secretary and the respondents, to comply with the ANC’s governance instruments, including but not limited to the “Conference Guidelines” and its constitution.

Metu interdicted and restrained the respondents from holding the provincial elective conference scheduled to be held from March 26-29.

The judge further granted leave to parties to supplement these papers, to the extent necessary, for the determination of the outstanding reliefs sought.

The ANC, PEC and Mbalula are to pay the costs of the application.

Meanwhile, the respondents have filed papers appealing against the ruling.

Attorney Sinawo Makangela, for the applicants, said the conference cannot continue until the ANC finalises its internal processes. Makangela said the appeal will not suspend the operation of the interim order.

Daily Dispatch