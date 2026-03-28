ANC Eastern Cape conference delegates told to go home

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As the ANC in the Eastern Cape heads to another provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Saturday, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has told delegates to go home.

In a letter dated March 28, he told delegates that the 10th provincial conference has been postponed until further notice.

“This decision is taken in line with the formal correspondence issued by the ANC secretary-general [Fikile Mbalula] to the province on March 27, titled ‘Directive to hold the Eastern Cape conference in abeyance.’

“In this communication, the secretary-general provided a detailed account of the decision indicating that, after due consideration, consultation and a review of the prevailing legal and organisational circumstances, it has been resolved that the Eastern Cape provincial conference, which was scheduled to be opened on March 27, shall not convene at this time.”

Ngcukayitobi wished all delegates the best and a “safe journey as you return to your respective homes”.

“It is with hope that you find the above in order, and should you have any queries regarding this correspondence, please do not hesitate to contact the office of the provincial secretary.”

Earlier this week, three ANC members in the Buffalo City municipality approached the court to stop the conference.

Led by ANC member Lwazi Rotya, they sought to overturn Mbalula’s verification report, which confirmed that the province had met the required 70% branch threshold to proceed with the conference.

On Thursday, acting judge Babalo Metu directed the ANC and PEC to adhere to the party’s governance instruments, including its constitution and conference guidelines.

The order specifically barred the party from holding the conference this weekend.

The court granted leave for parties to file supplementary papers before a final determination and ordered the ANC, its PEC and Mbalula to pay costs.

However, the ANC applied for leave to appeal against the decision, saying the court had erred in entertaining the application in circumstances in which “it lacked territorial jurisdiction to do so”.

An ANC provincial spokesperson rubbished Ngcukayitobi’s letter, saying he was being “mischievous”.

“There is no such decision of the PEC. This will form part of the PEC. It is yet to be discussed.”

The Herald