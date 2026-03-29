POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA courts private sector through investment conference

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The government hosts South Africa’s investment conference on Tuesday as it looks to convert reform momentum into fresh capital commitments after more than R1.5-trillion was pledged in earlier iterations since 2018.

The department of trade, industry & competition has positioned the gathering as a platform to translate policy commitments into bankable projects. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reinforce fiscal credibility and highlight progress on infrastructure and energy reforms even as rising global oil prices cloud the near-term outlook for growth and inflation in his keynote address at the conference.

“We are going to have many companies coming forward and telling us about many investments in our economy. We want to raise R2-trillion over the next five years,” Ramaphosa said on Sunday during his closing address to the ANC Limpopo conference.

The event comes against the backdrop of a looming fuel price adjustment set to take effect on April 1 with motorists facing steep increases driven by elevated global oil prices and a weaker rand. Recent data points to significant underrecoveries in petrol and diesel, with estimates suggesting increases of several rand per litre, raising the risk of broader inflationary pressure across the economy.

Within party politics, the ANC faces renewed focus on its Eastern Cape structures after a planned provincial conference failed to proceed. Provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane has indicated the conference will be convened before end-April with the impasse set to be escalated to the party’s national officials and national executive committee.

The conference collapsed before it began after an interim court order prevented proceedings at which Mabuyane was seeking a third term as the party leader in the province.

Ramaphosa is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the presidential co-ordinating council, bringing together premiers, metro mayors and the South African Local Government Association. The meeting is expected to focus on improving alignment across government spheres, with particular emphasis on the work of the national water crisis committee.