POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | TRC reparations launch and DA leadership election

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Nelson Mandela Bay members from the Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA have joined the DA. They are welcomed by DA Eastern Cape provincial chair Yusuf Cassim, DA NMB mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, DA Winterhoek constituency leader Horatio Hendricks and DA provincial spokesperson Georgina Faldtman. Picture: Werner Hills

South Africa’s post-Easter political agenda takes shape this week as the Madlanga commission resumes its hearings and the government convenes a series of high-profile events.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will officiate at the launch of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) housing assistance reparations in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, marking the rollout of housing support to TRC-identified victims, three decades since the commission’s work and the adoption of the constitution.

The launch forms part of broader government efforts to address apartheid-era injustices through targeted reparations and symbolic restitution measures.

Also on Tuesday, transport minister Barbara Creecy will conduct a visit to the Lebombo border post alongside Mozambique’s transport minister, João Jorge Matlombe, to assess cross-border operations and infrastructure constraints along the N4 corridor.

In Cape Town, public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson and Western Cape premier Alan Winde will brief the media on national government property management in the province, highlighting co-ordination between spheres of government on infrastructure and asset oversight.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system is set to resume its hearings this week, returning to public testimony after a recess.

The commission, chaired by justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continues to probe allegations linked to senior law enforcement and political figures, with more witnesses expected to appear as the inquiry progresses.

Higher education minister Buti Manamela will undertake a series of engagements across the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, including meetings with the University of Fort Hare council, the launch of a centre of excellence at Walter Sisulu University and oversight visits to technical vocational education & training (TVET) colleges focused on skills development and training capacity.

On Friday, the government will host the 33rd commemoration of Chris Hani in Mpumalanga, marking one of the most significant anniversaries in the liberation movement calendar. The event, held during Freedom Month, is expected to draw political leadership and alliance partners, with renewed focus on Hani’s legacy and its relevance to current debates on economic justice, governance and equality.

The week concludes with the DA’s federal congress, taking place over the weekend at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where the party is expected to vote on a new slate of leadership.