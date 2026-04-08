Former MK leader Mncwango joins IFP in high-profile defection before elections

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Former MK party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango has joined the IFP, marking a further high-profile defection ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa announced the development on Wednesday in Durban, positioning Mncwango’s arrival in a broader effort to expand the party’s national footprint and consolidate recent electoral gains.

Mncwango’s defection follows his removal as MK party secretary-general in March, where he was replaced by Sibonelo Nomvalo. He had assumed the role in 2025 after Floyd Shivambu vacated the position.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa. (Freddy Mavunda)

Hlabisa said Mncwango’s decision to join the IFP reflects increasing confidence in the party.

“His decision to join the IFP is not incidental — it is a clear affirmation of the growing confidence in the IFP as a credible, principled and values-driven political home,” he said.

He added that Mncwango’s background across the private and public sectors will contribute to the party’s mobilisation efforts.

“His expertise and strategic insight will significantly strengthen the IFP as we intensify our mobilisation efforts ahead of the upcoming local government elections,” Hlabisa said.

The IFP framed the move as part of a wider political shift, with Hlabisa arguing that support for the party is growing across traditional political lines.

His decision to join the IFP is not incidental — it is a clear affirmation of the growing confidence in the IFP as a credible, principled and values-driven political home. — Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP president

“At a time of deep political uncertainty, the IFP stands firm as a beacon of stability, unity and good governance,” he said.

The party said it is entering the election cycle with momentum, citing more than 45 by-election victories in KwaZulu-Natal since 2021, alongside control of several municipalities secured in the last local government elections.

Further recruitment efforts are expected to continue, with Hlabisa confirming that additional former MK party members will be formally welcomed at an event in Estcourt later this week.

The announcement comes as the IFP prepares to convene its national council on April 13, followed by an extended national council on April 20, where more than 600 leaders are expected to finalise the party’s electoral strategy ahead of the polls.

Political analyst Wayne Sussman said the defection is a notable development for the IFP, particularly given the rarity of high-profile leaders joining the party from rivals.

“The IFP is not as dominant as it was in the early 1990s, when it governed KwaZulu-Natal outright after the first democratic elections, but in recent years it has regained some of its momentum,” Sussman said.

“It is rare for high-profile figures from other political parties to defect to the IFP, and this is therefore very encouraging for the party, particularly given that he comes from its main rival in KwaZulu-Natal.”

He said the prominence of the announcement, which included senior party leadership, reflected the significance the IFP attached to the move.

“This is the IFP continuing what has been a strong run as it builds towards the 2026 local government elections. They have had a good start to the year, particularly when you look at their by-election performance.”

Sussman cautioned, however, that much of the party’s recent success has been concentrated in areas where it already enjoys established support.

“They are winning wards, but often in rural or traditional strongholds. The key question is whether the IFP can expand beyond those areas.” He said the party’s performance in major urban centres would be decisive.

“The central question for the IFP is how well it can perform in eThekwini and in the Msunduzi district around Pietermaritzburg. Those are the most populous areas in the province, and that is where real electoral growth will be tested.”

Sussman noted that despite the MK party’s strong performance in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024, the IFP still demonstrates resilience.

“MK made significant gains and weakened the ANC and the EFF and even affected the DA due to high turnout. However, the IFP was the one party that held its ground and, in some areas, even showed growth.

“That trend has continued into 2026, but the key question remains whether the IFP can translate that resilience into meaningful gains in urban centres.”