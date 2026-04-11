DA power shake-up on the table as leadership race heats up

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Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen talking to the media before the start of the DA federal congress at Gallagher Convention Centre.

The DA is heading into a high-stakes elective congress this weekend with sweeping constitutional changes — and a looming leadership transition — set to test the party’s direction.

Delegates will vote on 58 amendments that could significantly reshape how the DA is run, including proposals that would tighten accountability and redistribute power at the top.

At the centre of the race, Geordin Hill-Lewis has emerged as the frontrunner to replace John Steenhuisen, who made a surprise exit earlier this year.

But it’s a controversial proposal to create a deputy leader that’s drawing the most attention — even as insiders suggest it is unlikely to be approved.

Supporters argue the DA’s growing role in the government of national unity (GNU) has stretched the party leader too thin, blurring the line between governing and party politics.

“The DA’s voice in government has eclipsed its independent voice,” the proposal warns.

The fix? A deputy leader tasked with managing party structures, driving voter communication, and sharpening the DA’s political messaging — freeing up the leader to focus on governance.

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Backers say the move is also about future-proofing the party, amid growing ambitions of leading the country.

“A DA president of South Africa is a real possibility and would require strong internal support.”

Beyond leadership changes, the party is also considering a tougher stance on accountability.

A proposal for annual performance reviews could see public representatives formally assessed on everything from constituency work and attendance to responsiveness and policy alignment — a shift from reactive discipline to proactive oversight.

Advocates say the change would reinforce the DA’s brand as a party of accountability and good governance, while keeping its representatives firmly grounded in community needs.

The congress will also revisit the party’s stance on voting methods, including its opposition to secret ballots — another issue that could spark debate on transparency and internal democracy.

With leadership up for grabs and structural reforms on the table, the weekend’s outcomes could mark a turning point for the DA — inside the party and in South Africa’s broader political landscape.

TimesLIVE