IN PICS | DA 2026 Federal Congress day 1

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Delegates arrive for the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre.

Arena Holdings photographers Masi Losi, Refilwe Kholomonyane and Veli Nhlapho capture the first day of the DA 2026 Federal Congress taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The congress marks a pivotal moment for the opposition party as it prepares to reset its leadership and strategic direction before the upcoming local government elections.

DA delegates dancing during the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. (MASI LOSI)

The gathering brings together more than 2,000 party delegates from around the country to elect a new federal leadership after John Steenhuisen’s decision not to seek re-election.

0 of 11 Federal leader John Staanhuisen at the DA 2026 Federal Congress day 1 at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo) DA delegates arrive for the 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. (MASI LOSI) Outgoing federal leader John Steenhuisen at the DA 2026 Federal Congress day 1 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo) DA delegates during the federal congress on day 1 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo) Outgoing federal council chairperson Helen Zille waves after delivering her speech at the federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. (Refilwe Kholomonyane) Vusi Nova performing at the DA 2026 Federal Congress on day 1 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo) Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis poses for a picture with a delegate at the DA 2026 Federal Congress in Midrand. (Refilwe Kholomonyane) Cilliers Brink supporters before the start of the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. (MASI LOSI) Chris Pappas at the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. (MASI LOSI) Solly Msimang poses with some of his supporters before the start of the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. (MASI LOSI) Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube at the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

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