Geordin Hill-Lewis elected new leader of the DA

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New DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis at the federal congress.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the leader of the DA, replacing minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen.

The vote, concluded at the DA’s federal congress on Sunday, hands Hill-Lewis the reins of the second-largest party in South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU).

The DA holds six ministerial and six deputy ministerial posts in the GNU, giving the party meaningful influence over economic and governance policy in the 10-party coalition led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Steenhuisen, who will remain in cabinet as agriculture minister, was instrumental in negotiating the DA’s entry into the GNU following the ANC’s loss of its parliamentary majority in the May 2024 general elections.

Hill-Lewis inherits a party that has grown its parliamentary footprint but faces pressure to demonstrate tangible policy wins from its participation in government.

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga has been elected as the federal chairperson.

Deputy finance minister Asor Sarupen has been elected federal council chairperson, replacing Helen Zille. He will be deputised by three others, including JP Smith, Thomas Walters and Carl Pophaim.

The DA also elected three deputy federal chairpersons, including Solly Malatsi, who is minister of communications and digital technologies; basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube; and former Tshwane mayor, Cillers Brink.