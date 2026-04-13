WATCH | Political Week Ahead

The DA painted the town blue this past weekend with its two-day elective conference in Midrand. No big surprises, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected to the helm, replacing John Steenhuisen, who held the position for two terms. With new leadership in place, attention now shifts to the party’s local government ambitions. Thando Maeko, political correspondent for Business Day, discusses the details.
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