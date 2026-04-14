Hill-Lewis targets shift in racial voting patterns

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Newly minted DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is pushing to close the gap between the party and black voters, and is betting on service delivery and growing disillusionment with the government’s empowerment model to woo voters.

“We have to make it clear to black South Africans that we are genuinely invested in and care about their advancement but we do not support the current model of elite enrichment,” Hill-Lewis told journalists on Monday.

Hill-Lewis was named new party leader at the DA’s elective conference over the weekend.

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“There are millions of new entrants into the middle class in South Africa, most of them young black professionals who have worked really hard to obtain, for the first time in their lives and probably for the first time in their whole family’s lives, to be able to afford medical aid — and to have that ripped from them for a system that is going to create the most enormous corruption honey pot in the history of South Africa. I don’t think that they buy that,” he said, referring to National Health Insurance.

The DA, under previous leader Mmusi Maimane, made an explicit bid to grow its support among black people but ultimately alienated a section of the party’s classical liberal constituency. This contributed to the party’s slight decline in votes in the 2019 general elections.

Since then, the DA has attempted to recast itself as a non-racial party, moving away from explicitly targeting specific racial groups and positioning itself instead as the most diverse party in the country.

Hill-Lewis said: “The ANC has been quite clever. It’s been a kind of sleight of hand to say, ‘if you oppose this model of elite enrichment you are opposed to the concept of black advancement’.”

However, there is growing public sentiment that the system “is not delivering the advancement that it promises for the huge majority of poor and black South Africans”.

The disillusionment, coupled with municipal failures, has opened a political window for the DA, and long-standing racial voting patterns are beginning to shift, he said.

“The level of dysfunction is so advanced that more and more voters are saying, ‘well, actually, we just want this to work. We want the institutions to be repaired. We want cities to work.’

“For a long time, the kind of racial silos in South Africa have been very firm and kind of concrete. But they are cracking and breaking down … You can’t blame the voters for not agreeing with your message or not supporting what you’re offering. You have to … look at why that trust deficit gap still exists.”

His first meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa will take place on Tuesday. He said the meeting will be merely introductory, adding that he previously has had minimal contact with the president. Though he has opted to remain in his position as the mayor of Cape Town, Hill-Lewis intends to share his views on the government’s performance so far.

He took over the reins from agriculture minister John Steenhuisen in the most significant leadership race in the DA’s history. The party has set ambitious growth targets heading into the local government elections, after which it has set its sights on being the country’s largest party in the 2029 general elections, unseating the ANC.

The ANC and the DA are the two largest parties within the coalition government and have, since the formation of the GNU in 2024, clashed on various policies, including foreign policy, economic reforms and the ANC’s use of cadre deployment.

On the broader policy dynamics inside the GNU, Hill-Lewis challenged the ANC’s approach to collective decision-making. “What you are seeing at the moment is ANC policy dressed up as GNU policy … You can’t say we’re all bound in by collective decision-making and this is a GNU policy, but we’re also not going to let you discuss this and have any give and take.”

On the cabinet, Hill-Lewis confirmed a review of the DA’s ministerial representatives is under way, as Business Day previously reported.

A new chapter is unfolding for the DA as Geordin Hill-Lewis takes over leadership, signalling a possible cabinet review and a firmer stance within the government of national unity.



Link in comments. pic.twitter.com/NQdsr0G7fY — Business Day (@BDliveSA) April 13, 2026

“I’m not committing myself now to changes, but I am definitely committed to reviewing the performance there,” he said. “No-one is entitled to any office or position. That should never be the case that anyone in the DA feels entitled to that.”

He declined to set a firm deadline but indicated the process will conclude within months.