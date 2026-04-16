PODCAST | Why Helen Zille won’t be mayor of Johannesburg

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Business Day parliamentary reporter Tara Roos tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that while DA leader Helen Zille may receive the most votes in Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections, she is unlikely to be the mayor.

Roos, whose new book Where To From Here lays out the political minefield in South Africa in the wake of the 2024 elections, says Zille can’t win outright and that she will not have the numbers to put together a coalition.

The ANC, ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus would oppose her. Would the Patriotic Alliance not do a deal? No, says Roos: “The DA’s only possible coalition partner is going to be the ANC.” And in Gauteng that’s a long shot.