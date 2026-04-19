KZN MEC Mbali Shinga expelled from NFP over ‘gross insubordination’

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KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Mbali Shinga has been expelled by her party, the NFP. Picture:

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has expelled party member and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Mbali Shinga after disciplinary proceedings linked to her refusal to follow a party directive.

In a media statement, acting secretary-general Sunset Bheki Xaba said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) initiated disciplinary action after Shinga publicly defied a mandate.

“On December 15 2025, Ms Shinga was instructed to support the vote of no confidence against the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli,” said Xaba.

“Contrary to this directive, she openly declared to the media her refusal to comply, thereby undermining collective authority and placing the party into disrepute.”

Xaba said charges were brought under section 16 of the NFP constitution, including misconduct and gross insubordination.

“The matter was heard before the disciplinary committee (DC) over a period of about three months,” he said.

“The proceedings were conducted with strict adherence to constitutional provisions, ensuring fairness, transparency and procedural integrity.”

According to the party, Shinga was found guilty on both charges. She was given an opportunity to submit mitigating factors but instead requested an extension until April 22.

Xaba said the DC chairperson denied that request but granted her and her legal team time until April 17. Despite this, she failed to submit any mitigation.

“Having considered the gravity of the charges, the absence of mitigation and the constitutional imperative to safeguard organisational integrity,” Xaba said, the DC chairperson ruled that: “Ms Mbali Shinga is expelled from the NFP with immediate effect.”

The decision is based on section 3.6.2 of the party’s constitution which states that a member who ceases to belong to the party loses all privileges of membership and if a public representative, forfeits the office held through that membership.

The party said the ruling sends a strong message about discipline within its ranks.

“It affirms the non-negotiable nature of discipline within the NFP. It demonstrates that no member regardless of position or office is above accountability,” said Xaba.

He added that the decision also reinforces the NEC’s commitment to unity, renewal and constitutional governance while guarding against “defiance, factionalism and conduct that undermines legitimacy”.

Xaba said the sanction is final and binding, subject only to an appeal before the national working committee.

Party structures have been instructed to implement the ruling and begin processes to replace Shinga in the provincial legislature in line with the party’s reserve list.

“Discipline is the foundation of legitimacy. Renewal flows from accountability,” Xaba said.

TimesLIVE