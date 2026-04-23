ANC and SACP in open conflict over dual membership

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A war of words has erupted between the ANC and SACP over dual membership ahead of the 2026 local government elections with the leftist party rejecting the ruling party’s demand that dual members declare their electoral allegiance.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila called the ANC’s directive a demand for subordination and permanent support from an ally without reciprocation.

This week, the ANC told members who also belong to the SACP to declare within the 10 days from Thursday which party they would campaign for in the 2026 local government elections, invoking a rule of its constitution that prohibits members from campaigning for another political party.

Difficult position

The directive places several senior figures in an uncomfortable position, including mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe, higher education minister Buti Manamela and deputy finance minister David Masondo, all of whom hold dual membership.

Mapaila told journalists on Thursday that the SACP would not accept the ANC’s ultimatum and instructed members not to comply individually.

Mapaila said the SACP had, within the last 30 years, set aside its own right to contest elections to campaign for the ANC within the alliance framework, which includes Cosatu. The ANC had never reciprocated; instead, it demanded electoral subordination from communist members while the ANC freely exercised its own independence.

Mapaila referenced the GNU partners, including the DA and IFP, as forces that historically fought against the liberation movement, contrasting them with communists now being targeted inside the ANC.

The SACP’s central committee members would be deployed to districts to support those caught in the crossfire, particularly members who are in government posts, ANC offices or public positions.

Business Day