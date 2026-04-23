ANC gives SACP members 10 days to decide allegiance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has given members 10 days to choose between the ANC and the SACP.

The ANC has formally cut the South African Communist Party (SACP) from its local government elections machinery and has given members 10 days to choose between the allies-turned-rivals.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said failure to comply with the directive, which has angered the SACP, would have consequences. The directive bars the SACP from participating in ANC election structures, candidate lists or campaign activities.

It also makes clear that any conduct undermining the ANC’s electoral effort will trigger immediate disciplinary action, including removal from leadership or public office positions.

The directive places several senior figures in an uncomfortable position, including mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe, higher education minister Buti Manamela and deputy finance minister David Masondo, who all hold dual membership.

“Remember we are fishing from the same pond and canvassing in the same place,” ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday while explaining that the party’s directive is in line with its constitution, which bars members from campaigning for any other party.

Stark contrast

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila described the ANC’s directive as a demand for subordination and permanent support from an ally without reciprocation.

Mapaila said on Thursday the SACP would not accept the ANC’s ultimatum and instructed members not to comply individually.

Mapaila said the SACP had, within the last 30 years, set aside its right to contest elections so as to campaign for the ANC within the alliance framework, which includes Cosatu. The ANC had never reciprocated; instead, it demanded electoral subordination from communist members while the ANC freely exercised its independence.

Mapaila noted that some GNU partners, including the DA and IFP, were forces that historically fought against the liberation movement, in stark contrast to communists now being targeted inside the ANC.

The SACP’s central committee members would be deployed to districts to support those caught in the crossfire, particularly members who are in government posts, ANC offices or public positions, Mapaila said.

Update: April 23 2026

This story has been updated throughout to reflect the widening rift between the ANC and SACP.