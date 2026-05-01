AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and Jacob Zuma hold ‘constructive’ meeting

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AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says he held a “very constructive” meeting with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma discussing several issues, including the MK Party’s push to abolish section 235 of the constitution, which recognises the right to self-determination.

In a post on X, Kriel noted that the dialogue also touched on:

the value of mother-tongue education;

the promotion of mutual respect between cultural communities; and

agricultural development within traditional communities.

“More meetings will follow,” Kriel said.

He emphasised the importance of engaging with diverse stakeholders, despite having differences, to secure a stable future for the next generation.

“As a civil society organisation, AfriForum remains outside of party politics. We are working for the next generation rather than the next election. We are committed to helping find solutions to the challenges the country and all its people face.”

Speaking to eNCA, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that AfriForum initiated the meeting request. “The president [Zuma] is one person that engages in dialogue with anyone that wants to engage,” he said.

It’s unfortunate that AfriForum ran to the US garnering support from the US government ... when he should’ve actually engaged South Africans in a way that they are engaging us now — Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party spokesperson

Ndhlela said Kriel recognised the MK Party as an influential political force, which underscored the importance of the engagement.

“He felt that prior to local government elections and outcomes they want to engage in dialogue, and the president [Zuma] engaged him.”

The MK Party has introduced an amendment bill to repeal section 235 of the constitution. The party argues that the section has remained “dormant, undefined and legally inoperative” for three decades, claiming it has never been made operational through legislation or enforceable legal mechanisms.

The party argued the section is increasingly misused to promote racially exclusive enclaves, maintaining that the constitution “must never be distorted to justify exclusion or division under the guise of ‘self-determination’”.

Ndhlela noted that such issues must be addressed through dialogue, specifically pointing to land ownership policies. He criticised AfriForum’s previous efforts to garner support from the US government, suggesting that domestic engagement should have come first.

“It’s unfortunate that AfriForum ran to the US garnering support from the US government ... when he should’ve actually engaged South Africans in a way that they are engaging us now.”

However, according to Ndhlela, Kriel suggested identifying a programme where white and black farmers work together. Ndhlela indicated that the MK Party is open to such “progressive engagements”.

Ndhlela reiterated that the MK Party is a non-racial party that welcomes anyone seeking discussion.

“If Kallie Kriel wants to come and meet Zuma, he’s more than welcome — as long as he understands that our posture is very firm and he understands why we are focusing on the things we want to do.”

TimesLIVE