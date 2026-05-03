POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Mashatile to address African World Heritage Day

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Deputy president Paul Mashatile is this week expected to deliver the main address at the African World Heritage Day and 20th anniversary celebrations of the African World Heritage Fund.

The events will take place at the Development Bank of Southern Africa in Midrand on Tuesday.

Mashatile is to be accompanied by sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie to the event under the theme “Celebrating Two Decades of Sustainable Investment in Africa’s Heritage”.

It is set to bring together representatives from governments, the AU, Unesco, development finance institutions, the private sector, civil society, and philanthropy as well as heritage experts to reflect on progress, strengthen partnerships, and mobilise renewed investment in Africa’s heritage.

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson is on Monday expected to launch the first pilot project of the Working On Infrastructure plan under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

His ministry said the pilot project delivers on a key pledge made by the minister upon entering office: “To rid the EPWP of corruption and abuse and to ensure it provides participants with pathways to permanent employment.”

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Macpherson is expected to be joined by KwaZulu-Natal public works & infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer, his Limpopo counterpart Ernest Rachoene, eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba, and the CEOs of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, the National Business Initiative, and the Construction Industry Development Board.

On Wednesday, economics cluster ministers are to appear before the National Assembly to respond to questions from MPs relating to, among other things, the proposed Vaal special economic zone, agritourism, chronic infrastructure backlogs in rural areas, the Ingonyama Trust Board, and allegations of corruption and irregularities in the general overhaul contract for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Parliament is in for a busy week. On Tuesday, the National Assembly will hold a debate marking Freedom Day under the theme “Social and Economic Fruits of Freedom: Celebrating 32 Years of Democratic Citizenship”.

The debate reflects on the historic significance of April 27 1994, when millions of South Africans voted in the country’s first democratic elections, ushering in a new era and ending apartheid.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will debate the provincial week report under the theme “Building Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities”.

The report follows oversight visits conducted by permanent delegates to the NCOP in provinces on November 18-21 2025 to assess service delivery, with particular focus on incomplete, delayed and abandoned infrastructure projects.

The provincial week programme is described as a key mechanism through which the NCOP strengthens oversight, deepens accountability and engages communities directly on service delivery challenges.

On Thursday, the National Assembly will convene two concurrent miniplenary sittings for the first reading debates on four bills: the Constitution 23rd Amendment Bill, the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, the Public Procurement Second Amendment Bill and the Public Procurement Amendment Bill.

The transport portfolio committee is to consider and adopt a committee report on the strategic plan and 2026/27 budget of the transport department on Tuesday.

The South African Human Rights Commission and the Information Regulator are set to brief the justice & constitutional development portfolio committee on their annual performance plans and budget. The Special Investigating Unit and Legal Aid SA are also set to brief the same committee on Wednesday on their annual performance plans and budget.

On Wednesday, the African Renaissance Fund is to brief the international relations & co-operation committee on its annual performance plans for the 2026/27 financial year. The co-operative governance & traditional affairs portfolio committee is to engage on the state of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

On Thursday, the select committee on agriculture, land reform & mineral resources is to be briefed by the agriculture department on their annual performance plans, among other things.

On Friday, the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament is to be briefed on parliament’s performance in the third to fourth quarters of 2025/26, among other things.