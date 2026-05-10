POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa faces grilling in parliament

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President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his reply to the debate on the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) at parliament’s Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town, February 19 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face questions from members of the National Assembly on Thursday as parliament exercises one of its core oversight functions over the executive branch.

The oral reply session comes after a Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala farm scandal and calls from two political parties for Ramaphosa to step down.

The session is expected to cover the government’s skills development agenda targeting young South Africans; the tangible employment outcomes generated by recent investment conferences; and the rollout of Operation Prosper, the joint police and South African National Defence Force initiative aimed at stamping out gang violence and illegal mining.

MPs will also press Ramaphosa on plans to resolve the student debt burden, which continues to block thousands of graduates from accessing their qualifications and advancing into the workforce.

Parliament kicks off its budget vote debate schedule in the National Assembly this week with a packed programme of debates. On Tuesday, MPs will debate the portfolios of justice & constitutional development; transport; communications & digital technologies; sport, arts & culture; and electricity & energy, with ministers opening the sessions with speeches on their departments’ activities.

On Wednesday the work of the departments of health; public works & infrastructure; correctional services; women, youth & persons with disabilities; the office of the chief justice; and Stats SA will be discussed.

The work continues on Friday with budget vote debates on home affairs, agriculture, water & sanitation, and science, technology & innovation.

The process will culminate when the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) vote on the budget in its entirety once all departmental budget votes have been debated.

“Budget vote debates allow parliament to review and provide input on departmental plans and budget allocations,” said parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo.

“They enable parliament and the public to remain informed about government undertakings, implementation plans and the spending of public funds. Committees scrutinise departmental budgets and annual performance plans and assess whether departments have honoured previous commitments and spent taxpayers’ money properly.”

Durban will host one of the continent’s premier tourism trade events, Africa’s Travel Indaba, on Tuesday, with Ramaphosa scheduled to give the keynote address.

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will travel to New Delhi, India, on May 14 and 15 to attend the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting. The gathering brings together senior diplomats from the bloc’s 11 member states: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Brics functions as a platform for consultation and co-operation among major emerging markets and developing economies on issues of global and regional significance, spanning political and economic governance.