ANC dissolves Eastern Cape leadership after failed conference

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The ANC's provincial executive committee in the Eastern Cape has been dissolved by the party’s national bosses. File photo.

Just weeks after failing to convene a successful elective conference, the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in the Eastern Cape has been dissolved by the party’s national bosses.

The party’s provincial leadership will now be replaced with a task team to steer it towards another attempt to hold a successful conference, possibly after the November 4 local government elections.

These developments were confirmed by several party insiders who spoke to the Dispatch late on Thursday and Friday morning.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Yanga Zicina, on Friday also confirmed that the PEC, led by Oscar Mabuyane as chair and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, would soon be replaced with a new provincial task team (PTT).

Zicina said more details on the development would be communicated later.

The province was ready to go to an elective conference in late March, but those plans were scuppered when some party members successfully approached the court to interdict the conference amid branch meeting disputes.

This is a developing story.

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