ANC rallies behind Ramaphosa as impeachment proceedings take shape

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The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has told its parliamentary caucus to back President Cyril Ramaphosa as he takes the section 89 Phala Phala panel report on judicial review.

The instruction came out of Wednesday’s emergency NEC meeting, held after Ramaphosa’s decision not to resign following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on parliament’s proceedings regarding the section 89 report, which made adverse findings against the president regarding the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.

Business Day understands that the president recused himself from the meeting as he was the item on the agenda, while treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa was absent, having just returned from a party-approved trip to China, leaving a notable gap in the room among the party’s top officials.

The NEC’s position was unambiguous that the party has closed ranks behind its president and the caucus has been directed to hold that line in parliament. Beyond defending Ramaphosa in the review process, the caucus has also been tasked with approaching smaller parties to align with the ANC’s position in the impeachment committee. The party recognises that it cannot manage the numbers alone and will need coalition support to contain the political damage.

Who exactly will represent the ANC on the committee remains unresolved with the party yet to finalise the composition of its nine representatives on the 31-member panel.

The political temperature rose sharply on Thursday when Ramaphosa appeared before parliament for his ordinary question and answer session. Speaker Thoko Didiza blocked attempts by opposition members to question the president directly on the Constitutional Court judgment regarding Phala Phala.

The MK party and the EFF responded by walking out of the chamber before the president could begin answering questions from MPs.

MK has also written to Didiza to demand that a motion of no confidence vote against the president be debated in the house.

“We cannot continue today with business as usual while we have a president in front of us who is continually living under the shadow and facing impeachment processes. We can’t continue to legitimise his presidency,” said Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi.

ATM’s Vuyo Zungula objected to Ramaphosa’s presence in the house, telling Didiza she has an obligation to address the Constitutional Court ruling directly.

“The first thing you should do is to inform South Africans that the president is effectively charged. He’s going to be subjected to an impeachment process. It can’t be as the house is sitting, you don’t take South Africans into confidence.”