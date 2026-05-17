POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Simelane leads SA delegation to Baku and NSFAS conducts oversight

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South Africa’s political agenda this week focuses on urban development and public sector accountability.

Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane will lead South Africa’s delegation to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, from Sunday to Friday. The forum, convened under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities”, is expected to focus on the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanisation and the role of housing in building resilient cities.

On Monday, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture & rural development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa will brief the media on the province’s economic development priorities and the state of entities under her department. The briefing comes as Gauteng faces pressure to raise growth, improve governance in its entities and unlock investment.

Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie will officiate a heritage ceremony at the Bhunga Building, Mthatha, on Monday, where the Nelson Mandela “Gift of the Nation” collection will be declared a specially protected national treasure.

In his recent budget vote speech, McKenzie said the collection, which includes gifts ranging from children’s drawings to diplomatic objects from heads of state, was declared a specially protected heritage collection by the South African Heritage Resources Agency on March 30.

Monday will be the closing date for public submissions on the draft capital flow management regulations, which are intended to replace the exchange control regulations of 1961. The National Treasury and the Reserve Bank have since extended the deadline for public comment to June 30 after requests from stakeholders for more time to assess the proposals.

On Tuesday, higher education minister Buti Manamela will have a full-day oversight session at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s head office in Cape Town. The visit will focus on the decision to place the scheme under administration amid continuing operational and governance problems.

Parliament’s programme will also focus on election integrity, water reform and sports infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies will meet Meta Platforms in a night workshop on election safety protocols, content moderation and misinformation before the 2026 local government elections.

Earlier in the day, the committee will deal with the SABC funding model and the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill.

The portfolio committee on water & sanitation will receive a briefing on the National Water Amendment Bill, while the portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture will hear from Cricket South Africa on its state of readiness and infrastructure planning for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

On Wednesday, minister of police Firoz Cachalia and the South African Police Service executive team will brief the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on security & justice on the police’s 2026/27 strategic plan and annual performance plan.

The standing committee on public accounts will hold a two-part hearing on the City of eThekwini’s 2024/25 audit outcomes and financial management. The hearing will place renewed attention on metro governance and the state of municipal finances.

On Friday, the subcommittee on review of the assembly rules will meet to consider the implications of a recent constitutional court judgment for the rules of the National Assembly.

Rise Mzansi is expected to announce its Johannesburg mayoral candidate on Saturday, adding to the growing contest for control of South Africa’s biggest metro before the 2026 local government elections.