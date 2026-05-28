BREAKING | National Assembly to hold first impeachment committee meeting on Monday

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Secretary of the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso confirmed this, adding that the impeachment committee is likely to meet soon and elect its chair, who will lead the committee.

The impeachment committee is expected to hold its first meeting on Monday.

This was disclosed in the National Assembly’s programming meeting following questions from the EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula.

Secretary of the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso confirmed this, adding that the impeachment committee is likely to meet soon and elect its chair, who will lead the committee.

This is the strongest indication yet that parliament is forging ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite his judicial review application on the section 89 panel report on Phala Phala.

TimesLIVE