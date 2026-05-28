Politics

BREAKING | National Assembly to hold first impeachment committee meeting on Monday

The committee will meet soon to elect its chair, who will lead the body

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Secretary of the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso confirmed this, adding that the impeachment committee is likely to meet soon and elect its chair, who will lead the committee. (Phando Jikelo)

The impeachment committee is expected to hold its first meeting on Monday.

This was disclosed in the National Assembly’s programming meeting following questions from the EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula.

Secretary of the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso confirmed this, adding that the impeachment committee is likely to meet soon and elect its chair, who will lead the committee.

This is the strongest indication yet that parliament is forging ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite his judicial review application on the section 89 panel report on Phala Phala.

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