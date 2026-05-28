Voters’ roll heads for 28-million as online registrations surge

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The country’s electoral roll has expanded to more than 27.9-million registered voters before this year’s local government elections, surpassing the level of the 2024 national elections, as eligible citizens make use of online registration tools, according to the Electoral Commission (IEC).

The Electoral Commission said its online voter registration platform has become a key driver of growth by enabling live updates and improving the accuracy of the voters roll. Between January and May, the system recorded 376,140 new registrations.

Voters can register, update details and verify information digitally, reducing reliance on in-person processes as preparations intensify for the November 4 election.

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“We are reinforcing the fight against the threat to information accuracy and electoral integrity through policy development. Based on the constitution and other pertinent prescripts, the commission will shortly issue a draft Code of Conduct on Misinformation for Public Comment,” chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said.

“The draft code will seek to embed specific protection against fraudulent and manipulated content with a view to preserving information integrity in the elections.”

Political parties are preparing for an election that is likely to produce more coalition-run councils, extending a trend that has transformed local politics since 2016.

Municipal coalitions in major metros, including Johannesburg, have been marked by frequent leadership changes and shifting alliances, prompting government efforts to impose new rules aimed at reducing instability.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is pushing a proposed Municipal Structures Amendment Bill through the cabinet next month that would require coalition partners to sign legally binding agreements setting out responsibilities and commitments.

The legislation is intended to stabilise councils and curb the repeated votes of no confidence and collapsing alliances, though questions remain whether it can be enacted before the November polls.

Eligible citizens will have another chance to register at a national registration weekend on June 20 and 21 when nearly 24,000 stations across 4,488 wards will be open.