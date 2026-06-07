POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament, agriculture forum and DA election in focus

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DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis will on Tuesday lead a federal and KwaZulu-Natal provincial delegation on a courtesy visit to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola.

Parliament’s oversight programme, an agriculture trade forum and early local government election positioning are expected to shape the political week ahead.

Parliament is expected to have a busy week, with plenary sittings, NCOP budget vote debates and 45 committee meetings scheduled.

On Monday, parliament’s library service, in partnership with external stakeholders, will host the 50th Anniversary Intergenerational Dialogue on the June 16 uprising under the theme Youth Voices, Reading and Democracy.

The event will reflect on the legacy of the 1976 student uprising and mark the launch of the National Library of SA’s Reading Ambassadors Programme.

Also on Monday, the department of defence is scheduled to host a media briefing and 100-day celebration ahead of the biennial Africa Aerospace and Defence trade exhibition and airshow, which is scheduled to take place in September.

Deputy higher education and training minister Mimmy Gondwe will from Monday to Wednesday lead engagements with private higher education institutions as part of a nationwide collaboration drive.

On Tuesday, the NA is scheduled to consider statements, committee reports, decisions and determinations on the remuneration of public office-bearers and members of independent constitutional institutions.

Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Willie Aucamp is expected to make a statement on the signing of the Beneficiation Scheme Framework Agreement with Kruger National Park land claimants.

In the NCOP, delegates are scheduled to debate the budget votes of police, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the Civilian Secretariat for Police.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen will on Tuesday host the inaugural South Africa-Italy Agriculture Business Forum in Cape Town with Italian agriculture, food sovereignty and forests minister Francesco Lollobrigida.

The forum, which runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, is expected to focus on resilient, value-added agribusiness partnerships. The two ministers are also expected to sign an agreement on co-operation in agriculture, agro-processing, innovation and market access.

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis will on Tuesday lead a federal and KwaZulu-Natal provincial delegation on a courtesy visit to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola.

On Wednesday, ministers in the social services cluster will appear before the NA for oral questions. The cluster includes basic education, health, higher education, human settlements, social development, sport, arts and culture and water and sanitation.

The standing committee on appropriations will also receive a briefing from the department of defence on its spending review and plans to improve spending efficiency.

On Thursday, the NA is expected to consider the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans’ report on the Defence Amendment Bill. The bill seeks to strengthen the legal framework governing military justice by enhancing the independence of military judges and senior military judges.

Scopa will this week hold hearings with the City of Johannesburg on its 2024/25 audit outcomes and Special Investigating Unit investigations.

On Friday, the standing committee on appropriations is scheduled to consider and adopt the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

A joint meeting involving the portfolio committees on home affairs and co-operative governance and traditional affairs, together with the select committee on security and justice, is scheduled to receive a briefing from the IEC on preparations for the 2026 local government elections and the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill.

The DA is expected to announce its mayoral candidate for Cape Town on Saturday, according to the party’s advisory.

Parliament’s programme will conclude with a meeting of the South African Speakers’ Forum in Johannesburg, bringing together presiding officers from the NA, NCOP and the nine provincial legislatures.