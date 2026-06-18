BREAKING | MK Party expels Zuma-Sambudla, Ndhlela with immediate effect

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Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela have been expelled from the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Zuma-Sambudla, who is the daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, was recently stripped of her party responsibilities in parliament, while Ndhlela is the erstwhile spokesperson who was sacked weeks ago.

Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo said the pair had been found to be in conflict with the constitutional obligations of MK members and leaders, which had undermined organisational unity, discipline and cohesion.

Nomvalo said in the case of Zuma-Sambudla, the party has noted repeated public statements and social media publications that have:

undermined organisational unity;

promoted factional narratives;

publicly discredited recognised party leadership structures;

challenged the legitimacy of party decisions; and

brought internal organisational matters into the public domain.

Those actions had contributed to divisions within the movement and had undermined confidence in the collective leadership of the organisation, he said.

Zuma-Sambudla is also accused of participating in and promoting activities outside officially sanctioned party programmes, creating confusion among members and supporters of the organisation.

Nomvalo said Ndhlela had been axed because the party had identified conduct that includes acting without proper authority, such as convening and addressing media briefings without the approval of recognised party structures.

“They have been misrepresenting party positions and structures, participating in activities outside authorised party programmes and engaging in actions that have created confusion regarding official party processes and leadership arrangements.”

Nomvalo quoted section 2H of the MK Party constitution, which gives Zuma the power to issue presidential decrees on any matter pertaining to the operation, administration and policy direction of the party in the interest of the party, which shall be binding on all levels of the organisation.

“The president may determine and convene policy and consultative conferences to discuss issues and matters deemed important for the growth of the organisation. Accordingly, the MK Party hereby announces the expulsion of Ms Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Ndhlela from the party with immediate effect. Their membership of the MK Party is hereby terminated, and they shall no longer enjoy any rights, privileges, responsibilities or authority associated with membership of the organisation.”

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