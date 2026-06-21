POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Phala Phala impeachment committee to set terms of reference

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The political calendar this week is dominated by the parliamentary impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa, tension over migration and a series of regional summits on security and economic integration.

The parliamentary impeachment committee will meet on Wednesday to draft its terms of reference and appoint evidence leaders. MPs on the committee previously rejected an urgent application by Ramaphosa to interdict the proceedings.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has declined to oppose the court application, leaving the judiciary to determine whether the inquiry may continue while the challenge is heard.

“Through her explanatory affidavit, the speaker will actively assist the court by placing before it the constitutional, legal and institutional considerations relevant to parliament’s implementation of the Constitutional Court’s judgment and the discharge of its constitutional obligations,” parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

“Since the Constitutional Court judgment, the speaker has diligently and without delay implemented the court’s directives, including constituting the impeachment committee, referring the independent panel report to it, initiating the necessary rules review processes, facilitating the required parliamentary arrangements and support, safeguarding the committee’s independence, and taking all reasonable steps to ensure that parliament complies with its constitutional obligations under section 89 of the constitution.”

The Electoral Commission of South Africa will provide an update on Monday about the first weekend of voter registration, including turnout figures and registration trends. Political parties are tracking mobilisation data as they prepare for the November 4 local government elections.

Migration remains a flashpoint after anti-immigrant groups set a June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia received a security briefing over the weekend on agency readiness amid concerns over potential unrest. The government is navigating pressure to enforce immigration law while meeting constitutional obligations and managing regional diplomatic relationships.

“In the coming week, the acting minister, together with the deputy ministers of police, will meet with the minister of defence [and] premiers of all nine provinces to reinforce effective co-ordination and monitoring among all relevant security role players and to ensure adequate support ahead of the planned demonstrations,” the police ministry said.

“In addition, they will meet with representatives of the private security industry, recognising their important role as force multipliers in enhancing safety and security.

“The ministry of police will further conduct visits to identified areas that have experienced heightened levels of instability to assess operational readiness and reinforce policing efforts.”

South Africa hosts Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) meetings in Cape Town through June 26. The ninth Sacu summit of heads of state, the 56th council of ministers and quarterly institutional meetings will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Leaders and ministers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa will discuss trade, economic co-ordination and regional integration.