Zulu king calls for restraint amid anti-migrant tensions

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King Misuzulu uses an address at an International Yoga Day event in Durban on Sunday to appeal directly for restraint. Picture:

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Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Sunday appealed for restraint as sentiment simmers against illegal immigrants, saying the violence that has characterised some of the protests is hurting the country’s image on the continent.

The government, security apparatus and traditional leaders are scrambling to prevent violence as a June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant civilian groups looms, triggering a diplomatic rupture across Africa.

The March and March movement and allied groups demanded in December 2025 that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa within six months.

The government has distanced itself from the ultimatum, which carries no legal authority but has resulted in the governments of Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi beginning to evacuate their citizens as violence targeting migrants spreads through KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces.

Ghana’s repatriation efforts have seen the return of 1,000 of its citizens, while Nigeria chartered flights out of Johannesburg, evacuating an initial wave of 262 nationals.

King Misuzulu used an address at an International Yoga Day event in Durban on Sunday to appeal directly for restraint.

“South Africa, we are not looking good in the whole of Africa right now,” he said in a speech delivered largely in isiZulu, warning against attacks on foreign nationals.

“People are also looking for greener pastures in order to feed themselves... They are here because of poverty. That does not mean we must beat them.”

Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, is leading a delegation to the KwaZulu Royal House to meet with His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. She is accompanied by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and… pic.twitter.com/PqjEVFP7vV — The DoJ & CD (@DOJCD_ZA) June 21, 2026

The king said blood must not spill and stated that he had spoken directly to protest figures Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba to ensure no one was harmed.

The face of the anti-foreign movement includes March and March’s Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, Mchunu and Ndabandaba. According to Stats SA, isiZulu was the country’s most widely spoken home language in 2022, with 24.4% of the population, up from 22.8% in 1996.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia met South African Police Service management led by acting national commissioner Lt- Gen Puleng Dimpane at the Tshwane Academy College in Pretoria on Saturday to review operational plans ahead of June 30.

“In the coming week, the acting minister, together with the deputy ministers of police, will meet with the minister of defence, premiers of all nine provinces to reinforce effective coordination and monitoring among all relevant security role players and to ensure adequate support ahead of the planned demonstrations,” the police ministry said after the meeting.

“In addition, they will also meet with representatives of the private security industry, recognising their important role as force multipliers in enhancing safety and security.”

“The ministry of police will further conduct visits to identified areas that have experienced heightened levels of instability to assess operational readiness and reinforce policing efforts.”

On the campaign trail on Sunday ahead of November 4 local government elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa’s concerns over illegal immigration had been communicated to other African governments and many leaders understood the country’s position.

Diplomatic envoys appointed to engage counterparts across the continent on migration issues would begin their work this week, he said.

This follows a joint statement issued last week by the country’s largest labour federations, Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu, warning members that absences on June 30 to join protests would not be protected under labour law.