PODCAST | Death of the South African Post Office (Part 1)

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Story audio is generated using AI

Listen or watch as banker, financier, entrepreneur and former South African Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes tells Peter Bruce the story of his appointment in 2016, its recovery from constant state bailouts, and his sudden exit in mid-2019 when President Cyril Ramaphosa, without warning, spun out Post Bank and, with it, Sapo’s future as a viable business.

In Part 1 Barnes recalls his recruitment and his plans for turning around a desperate but vital state institution.

Business Day