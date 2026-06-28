POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: MPs return to constituencies and land reform payouts

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Political attention shifts from parliament this week as MPs begin their constituency period and ministers fan out across the country for a series of engagements.

The National Assembly (NA) officially begins its constituency period on Monday after the completion of the budget process. MPs are expected to spend the coming weeks in their constituencies before parliament resumes on August 3.

Monday is expected to be one of the government’s busiest days.

Science, technology & innovation minister Blade Nzimande will host a media briefing in Pretoria to formally announce the launch of the inaugural National Science Month, which officially begins on July 4 at the Vaal University of Technology.

National Science Month expands National Science Week into South Africa’s first month-long science engagement initiative. The department says the programme is intended to promote public engagement with science, technology and innovation while encouraging more pupils and students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Also on Monday, We Earth FarmVision will launch a Technology Innovation Agency-supported, space-enabled farmer digitalisation system in Mthatha under the department of science, technology and innovation’s National Space Infrastructure Hub.

The initiative aims to digitalise about 400,000 farmers by creating verified digital profiles, improving agricultural traceability and helping integrate rural and small-scale farmers into commercial value chains.

Land reform & rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso will hand over farming implements worth more than R50m and title deeds to land reform beneficiaries in the King Cetshwayo district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department says the farms are regarded as among its land reform success stories and the handover forms part of the government’s support for emerging farmers.

The Commission for Gender Equality will host a policy dialogue on men’s mental health, bringing together government, academics, civil society and mental health experts to discuss policy responses and contribute towards a policy brief on men’s mental health.

Read: South Africans more accepting of LGBTI people, report finds

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will also hold an urgent media briefing outlining its position on the planned June 30 protest action and the continued operation of taxi services.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile will lead two Youth Month engagements on Tuesday. He is scheduled to address the Afri-Youth Masterclass Youth Month Edition before speaking at the Harambee Youth Employment Initiative later in the day.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen will also deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Bee Conference in Sun City, hosted by the department of agriculture and rural development together with the South African Bee Industry Organisation.

The two-day conference, which runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, will bring together government, researchers, commercial and emerging beekeepers and industry representatives to discuss the future of the sector. Discussions are expected to focus on pollination services, agricultural resilience, investment, innovation, expanding market access and strengthening South Africa’s honey value chain.

Attention will also turn to local government finances on Wednesday as municipalities officially begin the 2026/27 financial year, marking the implementation of newly approved municipal budgets across the country.

The National Union of Mineworkers will continue its central committee meeting at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg. The meeting, which runs from Monday to Thursday, is the union’s highest decision-making body between congresses and is expected to consider organisational, political and economic matters.

BOSA is expected to announce its City of Cape Town mayoral candidate on Saturday as parties continue preparations for next year’s local government elections.