Politics

Madlanga commission subpoenas Cat Matlala

Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala has been instructed to appear before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has been told to appear before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. File picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission.

The commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, confirmed on Thursday morning that Matlala has been instructed to appear before it next week.

“The commission subpoenaed Matlala to appear next Tuesday; we don’t want to say much more than that,” he said.

Matlala is expected to testify about the R228m SAPS tender that was awarded to him in June 2024. The tender was later terminated after it was discovered that it was awarded fraudulently, allegedly with the assistance of insiders within SAPS.

This comes days after Matlala’s legal team agreed to assist the state by negotiating a lesser sentence for him in exchange for information.

Sowetan

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