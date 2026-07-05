POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sita probe, healthcare conference and Madlanga commission dominate busy week

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Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi and the Public Service Commission (PSC) are expected to brief the media in Pretoria on Monday on the PSC’s investigation into the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

Malatsi called on the PSC to investigate the Sita in December 2024 after allegations of governance failures, leadership instability, internal infighting, as well as weak accountability and decision-making processes.

It also probed allegations of procurement irregularities, corruption and the approval of irregular contracts, as well as a high turnover in executive leadership that had contributed to organisational instability.

“The PSC has now concluded its investigation and will formally hand over the report to the minister and jointly brief the media on the outcomes of the investigation,” the department of communications & digital technologies said in a statement.

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the largest union in the local government sector representing 160,000 of South Africa’s nearly 300,000 municipal workers, is set to embark on a “national day of action” in Pretoria on Thursday.

Read: Malatsi says Tony Leon-chaired Resolve Communications approached his office twice

Samwu spokesperson Papikie Mohale said the union members will deliver a list of demands to the National Treasury, the co-operative governance & traditional affairs department, the SA Local Government Association and the department of water & sanitation.

“The march will raise critical issues affecting workers in municipalities and the water sector, including the underfunding of local government, National Treasury interference, the implementation of collective agreements, the City of Johannesburg PFA [politically facilitated agreement], the wage curve, business units, nonpayment of salaries and benefits, outsourcing, consultants, load reduction, water boards and the victimisation of workers and shop stewards,” Mohale said.

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) is set to host its annual conference in Cape Town from Monday to Wednesday, with the programme covering a range of important healthcare topics, including the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI), healthcare affordability, AI in healthcare and several other key issues shaping the sector.

BHF members include medical schemes, administrators and managed care organisations throughout the Southern African region, with membership in South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi and Swaziland.

The Madlanga commission investigating corruption in the criminal justice system is set to continue its work this week, while a suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officer arrested on Friday after explosive testimony before the commission is scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The testimony detailed an alleged unlawful raid in Killarney in 2023 and the theft of precious stones worth about R14m.