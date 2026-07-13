Zandile Gumede appointed MK Party deputy convenor in KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has decided to leave the ANC.

Former Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is the latest senior member of the ANC to defect to the Umkhonto weSizwe Party.

The move was announced at a media briefing on Monday, where Gumede was revealed as the MKP’s newest recruit, having been appointed as the party’s top brass in the province.

She will now serve as deputy provincial convenor in KwaZulu-Natal.

When probed about her new political home and what led to the decision, Gumede kept her cards close to her chest.

“Please can I be excused from responding to those questions. The only thing I will say is that I am grateful to be welcomed with such warmth in this organisation.”

Secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo said the party was “happy to welcome new members from many political parties”.

“Today we welcome members from ‘kwagogo’ the ANC. We encourage all new members to hit the ground running and give us the victory come November 4.”

TimesLIVE