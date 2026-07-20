POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Local election campaigns set to dominate political week

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Preparations for this year’s local government elections are expected to dominate the political agenda this week as parties unveil their mayoral candidates and election strategies, while government and parliament continue with their policy and oversight work.

The ANC is expected to announce its Joburg mayoral candidate on Monday, marking one of the party’s first major campaign moves ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The DA will hold a media briefing in parliament, also on Monday, to outline its proposals to reform the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The briefing will be led by DA MPs Mark Burke and Andrew Bateman, who serve on the party’s PIC task team.

On the same day, the minister in the presidency for women, youth & persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands ambassador, Joanne Doornewaard, aimed at strengthening bilateral co-operation on gender equality, youth development, disability inclusion and women’s economic empowerment.

Read: ANC to name mayoral candidates as Frank Chikane leads Joburg race

The department of water & sanitation will meanwhile launch its Northern Cape Clear Rivers campaign in Douglas as part of Mandela Month activities to promote pollution-free water resources and environmental stewardship.

The campaign will continue throughout the month, with further clean-up and community awareness programmes scheduled across the province.

Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest days on the political calendar. The Electoral Commission will host a thought leadership seminar examining the relationship between changing labour market dynamics and voter participation.

Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla will deliver the keynote address under the theme “The Disappearing Labour Theory: Understanding Recent Voting Patterns in South Africa’s Elections”.

The seminar comes as political parties increasingly focus on declining voter turnout and participation before next year’s municipal elections.

Social development minister Dina Pule will hold her first major media briefing since taking office, outlining her priorities for the department, measures to improve governance and service delivery, and the government’s approach to the ongoing social grants review process.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities will also brief the media on the country’s customary initiation season.

The commission is expected to release updated statistics on deaths, amputations and other incidents linked to initiation practices while announcing a new investigative mechanism into the implementation of the Customary Initiation Act.

On Wednesday, parliament’s section 89 impeachment committee is scheduled to meet virtually to finalise its draft terms of reference and discuss the appointment of evidence leaders regarding the Phala Phala matter.

The meeting follows recent proceedings in the Western Cape High Court over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to halt the committee’s work.

Attention will also remain on municipalities as councils continue implementing their new financial year budgets approved earlier this month.

The political week culminates on Saturday when the EFF celebrates its 13th anniversary and officially launches its 2026 local government election manifesto at Thohoyandou Stadium, Limpopo.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to outline the party’s election platform and campaign priorities at the event before next year’s municipal elections.

Business Day