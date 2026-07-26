POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Andrea Johnson returns to testify after asking to step down as Idac head

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Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Tshwane. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to resume hearing evidence from advocate Andrea Johnson, after she asked to be released with immediate effect as head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Johnson asked President Cyril Ramaphosa and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi to relieve her of her duties, saying attacks against her have been “unprecedented”.

She wrote in the letter, which Business Day has seen: “Much of the attacks revolve and arise out of the cases Idac has conducted against officials of crime intelligence … The attacks, in all forms, [have] brought an extreme amount of negative attention not just to me, but to Idac and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority].”

Johnson said the allegations against her must still be proven, “but that will again require the setting up of a commission and a process that is both costly and time-consuming. The country cannot afford another commission”.

She wrote: “The NPA and Idac must and will always come first and I believe that this resignation in the manner proposed would serve the institutions and the country best.”

DA mayoral candidates for Tshwane (Cilliers Brink) and Nelson Mandela Bay (Retief Odendaal) are on Monday set to hand in “corruption dossiers” to the presidency at the Union Buildings in the capital city.

The DA, which is part of the government of national unity, has previously handed documents detailing corruption allegations against deputy president Paul Mashatile to Ramaphosa’s office. However, the presidency has said evidence of wrongdoing should be submitted to the police rather than Ramaphosa’s office.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court is expected to hear the DA’s urgent application about Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler’s suspension on July 9 over myriad issues regarding, among other things, alleged maladministration and governance failures.

The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund will host the local government and supplier and medical service providers workshops in Mthatha on Monday and Tuesday. The workshops are aimed at enhancing compliance with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and provide information and engage stakeholders on new developments relating to the act’s amendments.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and higher education & training deputy minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube are set to launch the Gauteng Human Resource Development Council (GHRDC) at Unisa in Pretoria on Tuesday. The launch is billed as underscoring Gauteng’s commitment to building a skilled, capable, and future-ready workforce that drives “economic growth, creates employment opportunities, and improves the quality of life for residents”.

The GHRDC, chaired by Lesufi, is set to provide strategic leadership in addressing socioeconomic crises buffeting Gauteng such as youth unemployment, poverty, inequality, and skills shortages.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged eligible citizens to register to vote for the upcoming municipal elections before the second and final voter registration weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The elections are set to take place on November 4 and have already seen parties such as the DA, EFF, PA, IFP, Land Party and ActionSA announcing their preferred mayoral candidates for the City of Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, the DA’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni is set to file what it calls evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission over “housing failures, housing corruption and projects that violate the rights of residents to housing”.

Parliament is in recess until Friday.

Update: July 26 2026

This article has been updated with new information.