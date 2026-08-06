Taken to the cleaners: ANC faces default judgment over R880k Luthuli House bill

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The ANC is facing the prospect of a default judgment after allegedly failing to defend a high court claim brought by Bidvest Services over an unpaid R880,359.68 bill for cleaning, hygiene and pest control services at Luthuli House.

The ANC is facing the prospect of a default judgment after allegedly failing to defend a high court claim in which Bidvest Services is seeking to recover nearly R900,000 for unpaid cleaning, hygiene and pest control services rendered at the party’s headquarters in Luthuli House.

Court papers filed in the high court in Johannesburg show that Bidvest Services, trading as Bidvest Steiner, has asked the court to grant a default judgment after the ANC allegedly failed to file a notice of intention to defend the action despite being served with a summons. Bidvest is claiming R880,359.68, together with interest from February this year and legal costs.

The legal action shines a spotlight on the ANC’s finances at a time when the governing party has repeatedly acknowledged experiencing financial strain and difficulties meeting some of its financial obligations.

According to the summons, the claim relates to deep cleaning, hygiene and pest control services rendered to the ANC between May 2025 and January 2026. Bidvest alleges the outstanding amount also includes residual payments and compensation for lost stock supplied to the ANC at its request.

The summons further alleges that despite the demand, the ANC has failed or refused to settle the outstanding account, prompting Bidvest to institute legal proceedings in the high court.

“Payment of the agreed charges of Bidvest in the amount of R880,359.68 together with interest from date of demand until date of final payment and costs, in respect of deep clean, hygiene and pest services rendered, residual payment and lost stock to the ANC by Bidvest on the ANC’s special instance and request during or about the period 1 May 2025 to 30 January 2026.

“The ANC has, despite demand, failed and/or refused to make payment of the aforesaid amount, which amount is still due, owing and payable.”

Court records show the summons was served on April 16 at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

According to the sheriff’s return of service, the summons was handed to Billy Malatji in the ANC’s legal department after the nature and urgency of the legal process had been explained.

The return of service forms an important part of Bidvest’s application for default judgment as it seeks to demonstrate that the ANC was properly notified of the legal proceedings before Bidvest approached the court for judgment.

“On this 16th day of April 2026 at 10:37 I served this SIMPLE SUMMONS upon Billy Malatji in the Legal Department ostensibly a responsible employee and not less than 16 years of age, of and in control of and at the place of business of the ANC at Chief Albert Luthuli House ... by handing the above-mentioned copy thereof and explaining the nature and exigency of the said process.”

After the ANC allegedly failed to defend the action, Bidvest filed an affidavit in support of its request for default judgment.

In the affidavit, Bidvest Steiner CFO Heather Strydom says she is authorised to depose to the affidavit on behalf of the company and confirms that the claim is supported by the service agreement, statements and tax invoices attached to the summons.

She explains that while original signed agreements and hard-copy invoices are unavailable because the documents were exchanged electronically, electronic copies were provided to the court in support of the application.

“The service agreement was dispatched to and received back from the ANC electronically and Bidvest is not in possession of originally signed documents, but only electronic copies.

“Bidvest generates its statements and tax invoices electronically which statements and tax invoices were then dispatched to the ANC via electronic mail, consequently, there do not exist original statements and tax invoices in hard copy.

“Therefore, in the circumstances I humbly request that the ... court accepts the service agreement, statement/s and tax invoices annexed hereto and to the simple summons as originals thereof and grant default judgment as per Bidvest’s request.”

The court papers include copies of service agreements between Bidvest and the ANC, together with account statements and invoices reflecting a range of hygiene and washroom services supplied at Luthuli House.

The agreements cover services including sanitary bins, soap dispensers, air fresheners, paper towel dispensers, hygiene products and pest control, while invoices attached to the summons reflect recurring charges for quarterly deep cleaning of showers, toilets, urinals and hand basins.

Bidvest argues that because the ANC failed to oppose the action within the prescribed court timeframes, it is entitled to seek judgment without the matter proceeding to a defended trial.

The draft order filed with the application asks the court to order the ANC to pay R880,359.68, together with interest from February 12 2026 until the date of final payment and legal costs.